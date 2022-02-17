Headwaters Arts opens ‘unearthing beauty’ exhibit

February 17, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Rob Paul

Headwaters Arts’ doors are open for its latest exhibit “unearthing beauty,” which launched February 9 and will run until March 20 at the Alton Mill Art Centre.

Wednesdays through Sundays (and holiday Mondays), the exhibit will be open to patrons who wish to engross themselves in art that depicts what it is that brings pleasure to one’s mind, spirt, and senses.

After putting a call out to artists, the result is a vivid, strong, and eclectic selection of over 30 works by 10 artists showcasing their talents, personal choices in subject matter, and interpretation of what “unearths beauty.”

Nancy MacNabb, Bhavna Bhatnagar, Patty Maher, Mary Perkins, Jill Birks, Iris Ranieri, Deb Menken, Kayla Jackson, Marnie Cooke, and Sophie Vertigan make up the artist who produced the works in a variety of mediums and styles including clay, photography, mixed media, graphite, acrylic and oil painting. Three of the artists hail from the Caledon area in Jackson, Maher, and Ranieri.

“Through it all I have unearthed the beauty of playing with paint, experimenting with colours and discovering new tools,” said acrylic painter Deb Menken. “These are the things that truly bring me joy in art making.”

“My self-portraits help me restore my life by slowing down the world and focusing on the simple beauty of nature,” said painter Sophie Vertigan.

With the new year here, this is the second show that Headwaters Arts has put together in 2022 thus far and the theme is what has led to such a unique set of pieces throughout the gallery.

“The planning into 2022, we looked at having about four or five Headwaters artist member shows and so the gallery committee at the end of 2021 put their heads together to throw around themes and ideas for show proposals,” said Sue Powell, Headwaters Arts Chair of Marketing. “As a result, this is our second members show this year and the overarching theme is ‘unearthing beauty.’ Many of the themes across our calls for entry are pretty wide-open with a general focus and this one was drawing upon artists to submit works that focus on what brings them joy. Ultimately, I sense with this show, it’s extra-interesting because of the range of works—that’s what you hope for when you put out a call, that the theme triggers a reaction that leads to a diverse set of artworks.”

If not for COVID-19, there would have been an official show opening that would allow for the artists to connect with show-goers but that’s been one of the biggest differences for Headwaters Arts throughout the pandemic.

“Typically, we would have an opening reception with the artists in the gallery during the first week of the exhibit’s opening, and that hasn’t happened,” said Powell. “That connection to meet the artists while seeing their work hasn’t happened in really the last two years and that’s where we’ve kind of lost something. But, so far, the key thing for us is to continue to showcase artists’ work because they’re still creating. It should get a little easier and I think for those that visit the gallery find it to be a comfortable and safe experience. We’ll see how things go for future shows and see how the public feels as we return to a more normal experience.”

Despite the difficulties that come with showcasing artwork as a result of the pandemic, Headwaters Arts has implemented a way to allow people to have a similar experience from the comfort of their homes.

“Over the last year, it’s been up and down with restrictions and capacity limits,” said Powell. “It’s impacted, but we obviously wanted to continue hanging the show while recognizing we won’t have a huge amount of visitors so one of the things we’ve done through the Trillium grant was purchase a 3D virtual touring camera as part of the funding. It’s been great because we actually have a link to view shows virtually and it’s intrigued a lot of people. With art, you can look online and see work on the website, but it doesn’t give you a full sense of the piece you’re looking at.

“People buy art online generally want to see it and the virtual tour has given us a better option for those who can’t come. The virtual 3D tour lets people safety sit at home and see the gallery and the mill and see the work. When capacity allows more people to come out to the gallery, it still gives those who aren’t comfortable an option.”

To view the virtual 3D tour of the unearthing beauty exhibit, visit tours.headwatersarts.org/tours/n04amAWBZ. To purchase artwork from the show, visit headwatersarts.org.

Readers Comments (0)