Current & Past Articles » Sports

Dairy Farmers offer bursary program for OMHA players

February 10, 2022   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Ontario Minor Hockey Association is partnering with the Dairy Farmers of Ontario to present a bursary program which recognizes minor hockey players for outstanding commitment.

The program recognizes players for community service, athletics, and academics. 

There are two awards – the Diary Farms of Ontario Bursary, and the Wally Scott Bursary.

Recipients of the awards will receive financial support toward their post-secondary education.

There are five DFO Bursaries that will be awarded at $8,000. The Wally Scott Bursary recipients can receive between $1,000 and $2,500.

“Dairy Farmers of Ontario supports Ontario youth in achieving their goals, both on and off the ice,” said Cheryl Smith, DFO’s chief executive officer. “MilkUP represents perseverance, originality and heart and these values are the focus of this bursary program. Dairy farmers and their families proudly recognize the dedication and commitment of young athletes across Ontario, in their journey to pursue athletic, academic and community excellence.”

This is the third season the OMHA is partnering with the Dairy Farmers for these awards.

“We hope these bursaries help our players achieve their goals and that they can continue to give back within their communities,” said OMHA executive director Ian Taylor. “These bursaries are a testament to the time commitment, focus and dedication needed to succeed at a high level both in the classroom and on the ice.”

There are several eligibility requirements for applicants.

Applicants must be active players up to 20 years of and must have been a registered player in the OMHA for a minimum of five years. A player must be attending a post-secondary institution during the 2022 – 2023 academic year.

Applicants must maintain a high standard of academic excellence, and active in their local community programs, including sport or social programs. They must be applying to a post-secondary institution in Ontario.

Applicants can apply through the OMHA website. 

The cut-off for applications is 8:00 p.m., on February 27, 2022.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

DCCBA and MOD presents Black Heroes Past, Present & Future on February 27

By PAULA BROWN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County Canadian Black Association (DCCBA) and the Museum of Dufferin (MoD) are partnering to host an upcoming ...

Province announces pharmacies and grocery stores will distribute free COVID-19 rapid tests to public

By Rob Paul The Ontario Government has announced upon the easing of public health measures that free rapid testing kits for at-home use will be ...

Council opts against asking government to repeal Bill 124 despite nursing shortages

By Rob Paul After a delegation from Caledon residents and Ontario Nurses’ Association (ONA) senior executive of legal, Sharan K. Basran, Caledon Council has decided ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support