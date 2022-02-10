Canadian Premier League releases 2022 schedule

February 10, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Robert Belardi

Canadian Premier League fans won’t have to wait much longer until the start of the 2022 campaign.

The CPL released the official schedule last week, giving York United the honours to take part in the first game of the season.

The Nine Stripes will host the HFX Wanderers at York Lions Stadium on April 7, at 7.30 p.m.

From then until October 9, this 28-game season will see each team take on each other twice, hosting 14 matches and playing 14 matches on the road.

Each match will primarily take place over the weekends with the exception of 16 games overall that will take part throughout the week.

Just like last season, the top four clubs will progress into the playoffs. The semifinals will consist of a two-leg fixture with a home and away match. Whoever wins on aggregate will advance to a one-match CPL final.

All matches can be viewed on One Soccer.

Last season, local club York United advanced to the playoffs. The Nine Stripes were ousted by provincial rivals Forge FC.

In light of their exit from the postseason, Managing Consultant Angus McNab removed Jimmy Brennan from the helm of the team and welcomed in Canadian legend Martin Nash as the club’s second manager in its history.

With one of the youngest average ages in the entire league, York’s impressive run last season has left many fans feeling optimistic for this upcoming season.

These few changes could get the club over the hump and into their first ever CPL final.

