Time to accept we live in “endemic world,” says reader

February 10, 2022 · 0 Comments

OUR READERS WRITE

The sheer volume of noise on so many fronts today are mind numbing. The latest missive in the Citizen written by Sheralyn Roman is yet another voice of the selectively outraged.

The back and forth pitting of Canadians against each other must stop. Sadly, the Federal leadership has so clearly defined its sorrowful inability to see the forest for the trees.

By creating a narrative to divide people rather than unite shows utter failure. It’s far easier to pit neighbors and families against each other rather than to examine the truths of failed policies.

Let’s be clear: I am fully vaxxed yet support the notion that enough is enough and things must change.

As for the deflective messaging going on in today’s media, no Canadian would support the desecration of monuments that has happened in Ottawa, yet that has become the debate the media and government wish to focus on.

Scientists should never have political authority yet this is where we are. I stayed home, got my shots, limited my interactions, yet today, lack confidence that the experts really know what they are doing as to the path forward.

During COVID, more Canadians died of smoking-related illnesses than COVID-19.

Imagine the script where smokers must smoke outside only but return with masks back in place to be safe. Forget the notion they just inhaled 500 chemicals, but the masks keep them safe from COVID.

Our feckless PM Trudeau has only planted more seeds of division and hate. All we Canadians are left with are forests of fear and resentment.

The detrimental economic and mental effects of shutdowns in every province have not been equally shared. There have been numerous examples of the injustices, the likes of which shall be debated forever.

I’m not interested in the ping-pong of debating, but willing to calmly share.

The shutdown of businesses in downtown Ottawa is a continuation of endless on and off shutdowns small businesses in all our local communities have faced over the past 23 months. The amount of plywood on storefront windows could build an entire community.

At this juncture, I just want people to listen and be kind.

Time to move forward and accept that we live in an endemic world. The bitterness and anger so many people contain must be released so we can find a healthy path forward.

Be smart and practical but not live in fear any longer. I appeal to media to help calm the waters not engulf them with waves of hate.

Ged Seguin

Caledon

