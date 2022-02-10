IMPAIRED DRIVING CHARGES

February 10, 2022 · 0 Comments

During the period of February 4 – 6, 2022, officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were involved in four separate incidents that resulted in impaired driving related charges.

“On February 4, 2022, on Airport Road at approximately 1:34 p.m., officers responded to a traffic complaint from a motorist,” say Police. “The vehicle was located and stopped. Since the officer suspected that the driver’s driving abilities were impaired, they were asked to provide a sample of their breath into an Approved Roadside Screening Device, which resulted in a ‘fail’ reading. The driver was then placed under arrest for impaired driving and transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment, where further breath tests were conducted.”

As a result of the police investigation, Manjit Aulak, 46, of Orangeville, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (B.A.C.) over 80 mg

“On February 5, 2022, at approximately 12:49 p.m., an officer on patrol observed a vehicle on Innis Lake Road being operated in an unsafe manner,” say Police. “The vehicle was stopped and the officer formed grounds to arrest the driver for impaired driving. They were later transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment where further breath tests were conducted.”

As a result, Manjinder Gill, 41, of Caledon, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (B.A.C.) over 80 mg

Operator while impaired

Dangerous operation

“On February 6, 2022, at approximately 5:47 a.m., Police were asked by paramedics to assist on a possible medical call on Mississauga Road,” say Police. “During the interaction, the officer formed grounds for impaired driving and the driver was placed under arrest and transported to the Detachment for breath tests.”

As a result of the police investigation, Ladan Adan, 25, of Caledon was charged with:

Operation while impaired

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

“A few minutes later on the same day, at approximately 5:51 a.m., Police were also requested to attend the area of Ellwood Drive East and Leavens Court for a vehicle into a snow bank. The interaction with the driver led to their arrest for impaired driving and the driver was subsequently transported to the Caledon Detachment where breath tests were conducted.”

As a result of the police investigation, Carlos Gonzalez, 24, of Caledon was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (B.A.C.) over 80 mg

Novice driver – B.A.C. over zero

Have care or control of vehicle with cannabis readily available

All four vehicles were impounded for seven days and their drivers licenses were suspended for a period of 90 days. All accused persons are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on April 21, 2022 to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

Further charges follow

allegations of sexual assault at Alliston business

Members of the Major Crime Unit of Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested a male in connection to a sexual assault investigation that occurred at a medical facility in Alliston, New Tecumseth.

“The victim attended a medical facility, where the victim was sexually assaulted during a procedure,” say Police.

As a result of the investigation, last year, on November 30, 2021, Samuel Olupona, 71, of Kleinburg, was charged with the following:

Sexual Assault – two counts

“As the investigation has continued, three more victims have now come forward this year,” say Police. “As a result, the accused has been charged with three additional counts of sexual assault.”

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bradford on March 10, 2022.

The charges have not been proven.

At this time, police have had four victims come forward and believe there may be more.

Police are requesting anyone who may have additional information or believes that they were a victim of a similar circumstance to contact the Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

When you contact Crime Stoppers you remain anonymous, you will never have to testify and you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

“The members of the Nottawasaga OPP Crime Unit work with victims to encourage reporting of serious crimes,” says Detective Sergeant Sarah Vance of the Nottawasaga OPP Crime Unit. “Victim impact and understanding is a primary goal when investigating a crime against a person. Officers are committed to assisting victims during what is often the worst experience of their lives, providing support throughout criminal investigations and pending court proceedings. The Unit strives to thoroughly investigate serious criminal offences, while being mindful of victim needs and the overall needs of the community we serve.”

In addition to the Crime Unit, the OPP has a team of dedicated officers within the Victim Response Support Unit (VRSU). Members of the VRSU provide oversight and guidance to investigators throughout domestic violence and sexual assault investigations to ensure a victim-centered and trauma-informed approach.

OPP WELCOMES NEW OFFICERS

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Central Region is welcoming 29 Provincial Constables who graduated today after completing their training at the Ontario Police College in Aylmer, and the Ontario Provincial Police Academy in Orillia.

“The 29 new officers, who are part of Class 494, join Central Region with diverse backgrounds and experience, and are committed to working collaboratively with our communities to prevent crime and improve public safety,” say Police.

The new Provincial Constables have been deployed to the following detachments:

Bracebridge – 3 officers

Caledon – 6 officers

City of Kawartha Lakes – 3 officers

Collingwood – 1 officer

Huntsville – 1 officer

Huronia West – 1 officer

Northumberland – 1 officer

Nottawasaga – 1 officer

Orillia – 4 officers

Peterborough – 2 officers

Southern Georgian Bay – 6 officers

“Policing is an honourable and rewarding career that these 29 Provincial Constables have chosen in order to serve their communities,” says Chief Superintendent Dwight Peer (Central Region). “The dedication already displayed by these officers during their training will be of great benefit to further enhance public safety and support their local detachments. I proudly welcome our officers to Central Region and thank them for their commitment to serve with pride, professionalism and honour.”

The OPP is an equal opportunity employer dedicated to ensuring open, accessible, equitable and respectful workplaces, and is committed to reflecting the diverse communities it serves.

“We encourage applications from members of our diverse communities, including Indigenous Peoples, persons with disabilities, women, persons from racialized groups, 2SLGBTQ+ persons, those who are able to speak fluently in another language, and anyone committed to a rewarding career in public service.

“The OPP actively recruits and interviews potential candidates throughout the year. Upon successful completion of the Recruitment Process, each Provincial Constable recruit must successfully complete the required training programs at both the Provincial Police Academy and the Ontario Police College.”

Readers Comments (0)