Community-builders honoured by Caledon as 2022 nominations open

February 10, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Rob Paul

The Town of Caledon is recognizing 18 citizens for their dedication to their community in 2021, as part of its annual Community Recognition initiative.

“It’s more important than ever before that we recognize and celebrate the tremendous contributions of extraordinary residents and volunteers who help build and enrich our community in their own special way,” said Mayor Allan Thompson. “Our Community Champions for 2021 are all of our incredible front-line workers who have given and sacrificed so much, they continue to make us #Caledonproud.”

There are several awards presented to residents who qualify for a Volunteer Service Award or Citizen Achievement Award based on the criteria and eligibility for each category.

Volunteer Service Awards recognize Caledon residents who have made a significant impact towards the development and advancement of recreational sports, arts and culture, environmental leadership or community and social services.

Citizen Achievement Awards are designed to recognize Caledon residents who have competed or been recognized at the Provincial, National or International levels in the areas of sports or arts and culture.

This category includes the Distinguished Citizen Award and the Community Champion Award.

Additionally, those that have completed service with a Committee of Council are also recognized.

This year the 18 recipients fall under four different categories: Community and Social Services, Sports and Recreation, Arts and Culture, and Committees of Council. The recipients are Jane Chapman, Marilyn Conway-Jones, Richard Daigneault, Elke Gartner-Manzon, Andrea Wilson, Kori deBoer, Tom French, Jennifer Intranovo, Dan Kolb, Barb Patten, Sarah Palumbo, Dale St. Clair, Alfonso Ciarcellutti, Andrew Pearce, Jayne Culbert, Ken Graydon, Susan Harris, and Emma Whittaker.

With the 2021 awards announced, 2022 Community Recognition Night award nominations are now open. Deadline for submission is Sunday, February 13, 2022, at 11:59 p.m.

The 2022 Community Recognition Night will tentatively take place during National Volunteer Week (April 24 to 30).

Caledon Community Recognition Night is an event that recognizes Caledon residents whose efforts have made significant impact towards the development and advancement of recreational sports, arts and culture, environmental leadership or community and social services.

To be honoured, nominees must reside in Caledon, have reached a minimum of five years of volunteer service, and not received a Volunteer Service Award, by the Town of Caledon, within the last five years.

On top of the Volunteer Service Awards and Citizen Achievement Awards, a single recipient is selected for the special Community Champion Award.

The highest honour, the Community Champion is chosen from among all the nominees by the Selection Committee based on the significance of their community involvement and years of service.

For more information about the award process and criteria, visit caledon.ca/volunteer.

Readers Comments (0)