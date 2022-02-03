Caledon Soccer Club adopts a whole new look and new name

By Robert Belardi

Caledon Soccer Club has rebranded their logo with a new slogan in support of all their competitive programs.

The club, which is still known as Caledon SC at the grassroots level, is being branded under the name Caledon United Football Club for the competitive level.

“You’ll see a lot of soccer clubs now branding their competitive part. So, this is just for our U8 development team, our U12 development and then for our U13 competitive right up to our senior men and senior women that play in the club,” said Technical Director and coach Terry Madison.

“One vision, one club, one community – we are united.”

Coming off a historic season having won five competitive league championships last season, the club is also applying for the National Youth License under Canada Soccer.

The hope is, Caledon SC will be known as one of few clubs across Canada to hold such a high- level license.

Previously, all competitive Caledon United FC teams each held their own individual names. Coaches and managers each assigned separate names. But this new rebrand will have all teams play under the same name and logo moving forward.

Representatives within the club reached a three-year deal with Adidas to provide brand new kits, practice uniforms, bags, track suits, t-shirts and sweaters.

“Adidas has this thing called miTeam where you design your own (uniform). You go and design it and it’s exclusively yours. So, that’s what we did,” Madison said.

“Teal and black is the home uniform. The white with black shorts is the away. The red is a practice shirt.”

The logo of the club, drew inspiration from the Town of Caledon logo.

In other news on top of a new rebranding, Madison said the club is going to see an indoor facility built at Mayfield Secondary School. It will be a full-size turf field with a dome.

Madison said the club has been speaking with Councillors and the Town for years. He also mentioned it will be available for any sporting entity in the town if they wish to rent it.

Registration is now open for Caledon SC and Caledon United FC. For more information to register, please visit caledonsc.e2esoccer.com/.

