Being resourceful

In 1981, I started my current landscaping business.

Immediately I wanted to know all the plant materials I was dealing with by both common and botanical names. Then realizing everything we used had small gas engines, I needed to take a Small Engines Course. Then I signed up for a Dale Carnegie Sales 101 course. Eventually I realized I was chasing my tail and getting less and less done, and not done as well as I hoped. So, I hired talented staff to cover all these bases and it worked so much better. Case in point: We celebrated 40 years last year.

And I just watched the Caledon Council meeting last night, January 25, 2022. This was such a great meeting where they discussed how they will grow and develop the 20% (white belt) that can be developed as the 80% (green belt) is totally protected and will not change.

Council had guests from Vaughan and London and this was the most resourceful meeting I have ever watched. Everything from developing more parkland in ravines to abandoned quarries to everything anyone could need within walking distance of a transit hub. It was so well orchestrated and the main theme seemed to be, “Let’s get this right.”

While I was watching I couldn’t help but think of Mount Pleasant Cemetery in downtown Toronto. I have three passed family members there, so I visit often. It is a 250 acre very well landscaped cemetery with very large trees right in the heart of Canada’s biggest and busiest city, and when you are walking the miles and miles of well-maintained roadways throughout the 250 acres you cannot tell you are in a city at all. It is surrounded mostly by residential neighborhoods as well as a large TTC Rail yard.

This is an example of what I hope Caledon is like in years to come: very green and natural.

So, kudos to Caledon’s Town Council for the great job they are doing and I encourage everyone to watch these meetings online.

Brian Perras

Caledon

