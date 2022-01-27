DON’T LEAVE RUNNING CARS UNATTENDED: POLICE

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to the report of a stolen vehicle that occurred on Humber Trail in the Town of Caledon.

“On Monday, January 24, 2022 at approximately 6:50 a.m. a resident started their vehicle to warm it up, leaving it in the driveway unattended,” say Police. “When the resident went to leave for work a short time later they found their vehicle was gone.

“With the cold weather upon us, many Caledon residents will be tempted to start their cars in the morning to warm them up. Caledon OPP is urging residents not to leave their vehicles running and unattended. If you feel the need to warm your vehicle up, consider installing a keyless remote starter for your vehicle to help deter its theft.

“Caledon OPP reminds local residents that theft is a crime of opportunity. Thieves often look for unattended or unsecured property to steal. Always secure your vehicle by removing car keys, locking all doors and windows, removing all valuables from plain view, and never leaving your car running and unattended.”

If you have any information in relation to this incident, contact Caledon OPP detachment at (905) 584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.

ARRESTS IN SALT BIN THEFTS

Two persons have been identified, arrested and charged in the theft of salt bins in the Town of Caledon

“During the night of November 4, 2021, two persons were captured on CCTV video stealing plastic salt storage containers from businesses in the Bolton Industrial Area, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “In both instances, the suspects dumped the salt from the bins before taking the empty bins.”

Members of the Caledon OPP Detachment Community Street Crime Unit conducted an investigation which led to two suspects being identified, arrested and charged.

Simon Brand, 56-years-old from Brampton, and Jason Dahonick, 39-years-old from Caledon, have both been charged with:

Theft Under $5000 x 7 counts

Both accused are scheduled to appear in Orangeville Provincial Court in March, 2022.

The charges have not been proven.

If you have any information or video surveillance footage in relation these thefts, please call the Caledon OPP Detachment at (905) 584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers

at: 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.

DRIVER CHARGED AFTER

“FLEEING RIDE CHECKPOINT”

Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment RIDE Unit located and charged a driver who “fled a RIDE Checkpoint” in the Town of Caledon.

“On Saturday, January 22, 2022 officers from the OPP Caledon Detachment RIDE Unit were conducting a RIDE Checkpoint at Highway 410 and Valleywood Boulevard when a vehicle approached, stopped and the driver fled on foot.

“Officers were able to locate the driver a short distance away in a residential area.”

Dustin Sirois, 37-years-old from Brampton, has been charged with:

Trespass at Night

Drive While Suspended

Fail to Stop for Police

Pedestrian on a Controlled Access Highway

The accused is scheduled to appear in Orangeville Provincial Court in April 2022.

The charges have not been proven.

“RIDE Checkpoints are held all year round by the Caledon OPP,” say Police. “The Caledon OPP Detachment encourages drivers to plan ahead if they choose to consume alcohol or drugs. Use a designated driver, cab, rideshare, public transit or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements. There is no excuse for impaired driving.”

SECOND DEGREE MURDER SUSPECT LOCATED DECEASED

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have located a deceased male who was wanted in relation to a homicide.

“On January 8, 2022, at approximately 1:17 p.m., Dufferin OPP responded to a residence on Main Street in the Town of Shelburne, to check on the well-being of a person,” say Police. “Upon arrival, officers located Debra Neale, 65, of the Town of Shelburne, deceased in the home. The death was ruled a homicide. As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant for Second Degree Murder was issued for Scott Eric Pinney, 44, of the Town of Orangeville.

“On January 17, 2022, the victim’s vehicle was discovered by a passerby in a secluded area near Hearst, Ontario. A deceased male was located inside the vehicle and later identified as Scott Pinney.”

The Dufferin OPP Crime Unit is continuing the investigation, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), with assistance from OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS) Unit and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Anyone who has any information about this incident is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

