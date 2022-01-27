Caledon pushes for change at ROMA conference

The Town of Caledon is sending a full delegation of staff and elected representatives to the annual Rural Ontario Municipal Association (ROMA) conference starting January 23 to push for more support on issues like broadband; affordable housing; public transit and climate change.

Caledon’s delegation will meet with provincial ministers and members of opposition parties to present issues and ask for more provincial support.

“This is a great opportunity for Council to help make Caledon’s voice heard on key local issues with provincial decision-makers,” said Mayor Allan Thompson. “With the provincial election just around the corner in June, the timing of ROMA 2022 is ideal, and we look forward to having substantive discussions with our provincial colleagues.”

As the Town navigates the COVID-19 pandemic, government relations and advocacy remain a critical part of the Town’s focus. The Town of Caledon has been working with all orders of government to ensure public health and safety as well as social and economic response and recovery.

As focus shifts towards post-pandemic recovery, the Town is continuing to seek progress on a number of issues at ROMA, including: affordable housing; broadband; climate change infrastructure; planning for growth; traffic safety; and aggregate policy

For more information, visit caledon.ca/advocacy.

