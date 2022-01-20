Ford’s Conservatives ignore climate change again: reader

Did you notice in your November package, seeing a small message “Choose a plan that meets your needs?”

After the Province replaced everyone’s electricity meter with one that records usage by the hour, now Ford’s Conservatives have given each household the choice. You can have a flat rate, instead of having tiered or time-of-use pricing. With time of use, each household is encouraged to use electricity in off-peak times.

The current Off-peak charge is 8.2 cents/kWh, mid-peak is 11.3 cents/kWh, and the On-peak is 17.0 cents/kWh. With the residential flat rate, the charge is less than the mid-peak rate, at 9.8 cents/kWh up to 1000 kWh/month and just a bit more than the mid-peak rate 11.5 cents/kWh for over 1000 kWh/month.

The whole point of the time-of-use pricing was to limit the amount of electricity needed during on-peak times, so less plants needed to be built. This would help in the fight against climate change.

With this “choice,” the Ford Conservatives have shown once again, that they do not believe in climate change and are not interested in saving the environment.

Ford’s Conservatives fought tooth-and-nail against the Gasoline Tax which was designed to make us less car dependent or at least to get more efficient cars. They changed the Provincial Environmental Assessment Act so that there was less “red tape” for developers, and less protection for the environment for us. They limited the Conservation Authorities jurisdiction so that they would not be able to save wetlands which help protect us from floods, etc. They have issued many Minister’s Zoning Orders and forced the Conservation Authorities to approve them. The Greenbelt Council’s Chair David Crombie and six other members resigned over the abandonment of the environment’s protections.

Do we need to protect our agricultural lands so that we can be more self-sufficient with our food supply? Apparently not, since the Ford Conservatives want to pave over farms to create a new “parking lot” congested with cars, called Hwy. 413. Lake Simcoe advocates have been trying to save that lake but now with the Bradford Bypass about to be constructed, Lake Simcoe will have the additional problem of contending with runoff from road salt.

Nancy Hopkinson

Nobleton

