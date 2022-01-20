CRIME STOPPERS AWARENESS MONTH

January 20, 2022

January is Crime Stoppers Awareness month.

“Crime Stoppers joins hands with our partners globally to celebrate the community collaboration between Police, Media and the Public. The Crime Stoppers program provides concerned citizens with an anonymous channel to report criminal activity by calling 1-800-222-8477. Remember, community safety is a shared responsibility.

“Locally, Peel Crime Stoppers processed 70 tips for Caledon OPP in 2021. Several of those tips resulted in an arrest. These tips included:

Wanted Persons

Breach of Recognizance/Probation Orders

Drug Dealing/Illegal Drug Production

Shootings

Domestic Violence

Animal Abuse

Habitual Impaired Driving

Tips resulted in the recovery of $90,500 of property, seizure of $28,705 in currency and $11,310 in drugs.

What is Crime Stoppers?

Crime Stoppers is a community program that allows the residents to provide anonymous information about criminal activity. Crime Stoppers is overseen by volunteers that are passionate about making a difference in their community.

Tips are received anonymously (no call display) by a “tipster” contacting Crime Stoppers. All tips are shared with police and other investigative agencies to be followed up on. If the tip information is accurate and leads to an arrest, the “tipster” may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.00

You can contact Crime Stoppers by:

Calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS);

By downloading the free P3 Mobile app

When to Call Crime Stoppers?

Crime Stoppers is best used for community members who do not wish to be identified, or to appear in court. “Tipsters” may have information about what they think may be a criminal offence, and Crime Stoppers offers them an alternate resource to contacting police.

“We encourage the community to contact police directly to report impaired drivers, crimes in progress or suspicious persons/vehicles/activity, as Crime Stoppers are not considered Emergency Response.”

Make a Difference in your Community:

Crime Stoppers is looking for self-motivated, committed leaders to represent Caledon on the Board of Directors and to make our community better. Why not get involved in this successful community program that encourages people to submit information to solve local crimes? For details, Board member and volunteer applications please visit the Peel Crime Stoppers website www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.

R.I.D.E. RESULTS

Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment charged twice as many people during the past Festive RIDE Campaign compared to last year.

“The 2021-2022 Festive RIDE Campaign took place from November 18, 2021 to January 2, 2022,” say Police. “Members of the OPP Caledon Detachment laid a total 32 drinking and driving related charges during the campaign. Those charges include Impaired Operation, Driving with Over 80mgs of Alcohol, and Refuse to Provide Breath Sample.

“Officers conducted 125 RIDE Checkpoints during the 2021-2022 campaign period. Additionally, members of the OPP Caledon Detachment RIDE team laid 31 Cannabis Control Act charges, and 18 Liquor License Act charges at RIDE checkpoints.16 drivers registered a warn range reading at RIDE stops. A warn range reading results in a three-day minimum driver’s license suspension at the roadside.”

RIDE Checkpoints are not just done during the Festive RIDE Campaign. Officers conduct RIDE in Caledon all year long.

“The Caledon OPP Detachment encourages drivers to plan ahead if they choose to consume alcohol or drugs. Use a designated driver, cab, rideshare, public transit or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements. There is no excuse for impaired driving.

“There is also no excuse for driving a vehicle with open cannabis or alcohol. While legal products, cannabis and alcohol must be sealed and not accessible to the driver.”

SNOWMOBILE SAFETY WEEK

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has released data that points to a continued disregard for the warnings associated with recurring causes and factors in snowmobile fatalities.

“Over the past 10 years, driving too fast for the conditions has been the leading cause of OPP-investigated snowmobile deaths,” say Police. “Alcohol/drugs were a factor in almost half of the fatalities. Forty per cent of the deaths occurred on frozen waterways – a grim reminder that traveling on frozen lakes and rivers is consistently unsafe year after year.

With Snowmobile Safety Week kicking off this weekend, the OPP, the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) and other public safety partners of the OPP are reminding snowmobilers that making the riding season safe and enjoyable comes down to common sense and smart decisions.

“Making every snowmobile ride a safe one starts with avoiding unnecessary risks,” said OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique. “Our fatality data sends a clear message that snowmobilers who speed and drive while impaired by alcohol or drugs, as well as those who dismiss our warnings that no ice is safe ice, are tipping the scales towards a tragic outcome to their ride. The OPP, in partnership with the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs, asks all snowmobilers to make getting home to your family the most important part of every ride.”

“Snowmobile Safety Week is a reminder that it takes awareness, preparation and precaution to snowmobile safely,” added Solicitor General Sylvia Jones. “Know the rules and follow them, carry an emergency kit, avoid waterways and be ready for the unexpected at all times, especially on trails with other users such as pedestrians or skiers. Responsible snowmobiling means staying alert so everyone can get outside and embrace winter in a safe way.”

“Snowmobiling can be a great way to get outdoors during the winter months, but it’s important to keep yourself and those around you safe while doing so,” continued Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation. “During Snowmobile Safety Week, we remind people to follow trail rules, adjust driving to weather conditions, and avoid riding on frozen waterways where ice thickness can be unpredictable. And never operate a snowmobile while impaired by drugs or alcohol.”

“We want riders to have a safe and enjoyable experience on the trails this winter but also remind riders to ride within their limits, operate with care and control, and to always check the Interactive Trail Guide for up-to-date trail availability information”, says Ryan Eickmeier, OFSC Chief Executive Officer.

For more information about the OFSC and snowmobiling in Ontario, visit: www.ofsc.on.ca/safety/.

