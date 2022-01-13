Beginnings and Blessings

January 13, 2022 · 0 Comments

by ALLAN THOMPSON

2022 hasn’t started out as we all hoped. And, I don’t know if it’s just me, but the cold winter wind seems to howl a little louder right now, almost as a way of encouraging us to stay in a little longer. And while you are staying in, why not call in a takeout or pick up order at one of our incredible local restaurants? They need our continued support!

Peel’s Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Lawrence Loh, will be attending, virtually, our Council Committee meeting on January 18 at 2:30 p.m. to provide an update on the pandemic. There will be some good information so tune in to our livestream at www.caledon.ca/agenda.

On the transit front, I received a letter from Minister of Transportation, Caroline Mulroney, about the Caledon-Vaughan GO line that has me feeling very optimistic about our future GO rail station.

She made a commitment that Metrolinx would work with us to monitor transit demands and advance our business case. Just imagine what a GO rail line would mean for our Town economically, not to mention the huge environmental benefits, it’s a win, win.

On the personal side, I’ll be a new Grandfather this year and that has me thinking more than ever about the importance of building a strong, resilient community for the next generation and beyond.

I want all of our Grandchildren to grow and thrive in a caring community, it’s up to all of us to make things better for the next generation.

So, while the beginning of the year may have started out a little bumpy, there are blessings on the way for each of us in different ways.

I wish you and your family a healthy, happy and prosperous 2022!

