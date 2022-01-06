Current & Past Articles » General News

Public meeting to be held January 17 regarding Torbram Road

January 6, 2022   ·   0 Comments

By Rob Paul

On January 17, at 7 p.m., there will be a public meeting regarding 12245 Torbram Road.

The meeting will be held virtually.

The session is focused on the proposed Official Plan Amendment, Zoning By-law Amendment, and Draft Plan of Subdivision applications.

Input from residents will help inform and shape the plan.

An applicant (Rice Commercial Group on behalf of Tullamore Industrial GP Limited) has applied for an Official Plan Amendment to expand the settlement boundary and re-designate the lands from Prime Agricultural Area and Environmental Policy Area to Prestige Industrial, General Industrial and Environmental Policy Area. 

The proposed Draft Plan of Subdivision seeks to facilitate the development of an industrial park consisting of five industrial blocks, a future development block, a stormwater management pond, environmental block, and internal streets.

In total, the development is planned to include 12 industrial, warehouse and distribution buildings, with a total area of approximately 458,475 metres (4,934,983.83 feet). 

For more information regarding the public meeting and to sign-up for the meeting, visit calendar.caledon.ca/default/Detail/2022-01-17-1900-Public-Meeting-12245-Torbram-Road.



         

