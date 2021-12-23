Current & Past Articles » Sports

Caledon seniors represented C3 at Ironman Arizona

December 23, 2021   ·   0 Comments

By Robert Belardi 

Sometimes one of the best things in life is not knowing where you are going to end up next.

Peggy and Jim Reid have been long-time citizens in Caledon, living on Rockwood Side Road located off of Old Baseline. 

When their son Taylor was just 12-years of age, he wanted to improve his ability to run. The Reids came across C3 Canadian Cross Training Club and met up with Olympic coach Barrie Shepley. 

Within the year, both Peggy and Jim saw their son flourish first-hand. Taylor was winning races and wanted to take this further. He began triathlon training. 

Taking him to swimming practice early in the mornings, the Reids witnessed Taylor become a National Junior Triathlon Champion and a cross country runner at Mayfield High School and McMaster University. 

After watching their son for so many years, the couple thought it was time to get involved with the club themselves. They began with easy jogs and found a new purpose as they got older. 

Now, Peggy, 63, and Jim, 67, were part of the 45 Caledon C3 club athletes who travelled to Ironman Arizona in Phoenix a couple weeks back. 

The couple completed the Ironman which consists of a 2.4 mile swim, 112 mile bike ride and 26.2 mile run. Speaking to the Citizen, Jim said he said only one to two per cent of people can finish this. 

“To have two sixty-plus athletes from the same family hit the finishing line on a very tough race day is truly incredible” Shepley said. 

This Ironman Arizona was to honour the late Patricia Lopez. 

Lopez passed away in a car accident in August 2020. Her husband Luis and coach at C3 was part of this past event. 

“It’s been a tough last two years with the pandemic and Patricia’s passing, so having the C3 club together celebrating together was a big milestone for all of us,” Shepley said. 

No matter your age, both Jim and Peggy have shown that anything is possible. Even for a painter (Jim) and a photographer (Peggy) in which they are more formally known for.



         

