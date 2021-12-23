INDECENT ACT INVESTIGATED

December 23, 2021 · 0 Comments

Members of the Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify a male who allegedly exposed himself at a local Alliston business.

“On November 20, 2021, at approximately 6:30 p.m., an unknown male entered a local Alliston business and approached a young male employee for assistance,” say Police. “During the interaction the male loosened his own pants, exposing his genitals to the employee. The male left and was observed driving a late model, dark coloured Ram pickup truck.”

Suspect Description:

Approximately 5’10’’

Caucasian

Medium build

Approximately 50 years of age

Police are looking to speak with the male involved in this incident.

Anyone with information regarding the male, is asked to contact the Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

When you contact Crime Stoppers you remain anonymous, you will never have to testify and you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Tips may also be provided through the Crime Stopper’s website by visiting ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

INCREASE IN FRAUD CLAIMS

Members of the Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are reminding the public to be aware of online scams.

“A number of fraud complaints have come in recently, leaving people without their hard-earned funds,” say Police. “An estimated combined loss exceeding $500,000 has been reported. The Nottawasaga OPP Major Crime Unit have spoken to complainants that say it all started with the click of an ad on Facebook. Many of these scams involve crypto-assets.”

Crypto Investments: Fraudsters are using social media and fraudulent websites to scam people.

Prior to investing, ask for information on the investment. Research the team behind the offering and analyze the feasibility of the project. Verify if the company is registered by using the National Registration Tool (www.aretheyregistered.ca).

Things to be mindful of:

Be aware of where you are investing your hard-earned money

Do your research

If you don’t understand something, ask questions

If it seems too good to be true, it probably is

Police are encouraging the public to learn about internet safety by visiting some useful websites:

opp.ca

cybertip.ca

getcybersafe.gc.ca

www.aretheyregisered.ca

Anyone who suspects they have been the victim of cybercrime or fraud should report it to their local police and to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre’s online reporting system or by phone at 1-888-495-8501

R.I.D.E. CHARGES

Officers from the Caledon OPP RIDE Unit conducted RIDE checkstops and responded to collision resulting in numerous charges over the weekend.

“Over the weekend period of December 17 to December 19, 2021, officers from the OPP Caledon Detachment RIDE unit set up at numerous locations throughout the Town of Caledon conducting RIDE checkstops,” said Police. “As result of these stops, the following charges were laid:

1 – 7 day Warn Suspension (Result of already having a 3 day warn suspension on recent record)

6 – 3 day Warn Suspensions

4 – Drive with Cannabis Available

2 – Drive with Open Liquor

3 – Drive while Under Suspension

One driver, a 30-year-old from Brampton, was found to have an outstanding warrant from Peel Police and arrested.

Charges have not been proven.

“On December 18, 2021 at approximately 12:37 a.m., RIDE officers assisted other detachment officers by responding to the report of a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 10 between Valleywood Boulevard and Old School Road, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “When officers arrived, one of the involved drivers showed signs of impairment and was arrested.”

Daniel Wrobel, 23, from Mississauga, has been charged with:

Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Operate a Motor Vehicle with Over 80 mgs of Alcohol

The accused is scheduled to appear in Orangeville Provincial Court in March 2022.

The charges have not been proven.

“The Caledon OPP Detachment encourages drivers to plan ahead if they choose to consume alcohol or drugs. Use a designated driver, cab, rideshare, public transit or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements. There is no excuse for impaired driving.”

NOVICE DRIVER CHARGED

Officers from the Caledon OPP RIDE Unit stopped and charged two drivers with alcohol related offences after they were stopped at RIDE checks in the Town of Caledon.

“On December 15, 2021 at approximately 7:00 p.m. officers were conducting RIDE in the area of King Street and Kennedy Road when they stopped a vehicle and conducted a roadside test,” say Police. “As a result of the test, the driver was arrested and brought back to the Caledon Detachment for further investigation.”

As a result of the investigation, Darryl Caines, 52, from Caledon, has been charged with:

Operate a Motor Vehicle with Over 80mgs of Alcohol

The accused received a 90-day drivers’ license suspension and 7-day vehicle impoundment. The charge has not been proven.

“Later in the evening, at approximately 12:55 a.m. officer were conducting RIDE in the area of Humber Lea Road and Sherin Court when they stopped a motor vehicle and investigated the driver for alcohol consumption. The driver, a novice driver, is not allowed to have any alcohol in their body.”

As a result of the investigation, a 20-year-old from Caledon was charged with:

Novice Driver – Blood Alcohol Concentration above Zero

The driver received a 3-day drivers’ license suspension.

The charge has not been proven.

