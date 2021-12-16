Caledon hockey clubs earn more wins after rough season start

December 16, 2021 · 0 Comments

By Robert Belardi

For the first time this year, all Caledon junior hockey clubs earned at least one win in a week.

With Christmas just over a week away and with everyone feeling more and more festive by the day, it is a positive sighting to see smiles and cheers on everyone’s faces.

The OJHL Caledon Admirals took down the Toronto Patriots 3-2 on the road giving the boys their third win of the year.

The Admirals got off the ground running early when Josh Sinanan put one past Robert Jr. Andreakos to open the scoring under three minutes in.

AP player Dawson Doner put another one in just over the ten-minute mark and boys found themselves with a 2-0 lead heading into first intermission.

McKay Hayes broke the deadlock for the Patriots but Sinanan had other ideas of his own.

Assisted by Sebastian Bulovs and Liam Kennedy, Sinanan restored the two-goal advantage going into the final frame. Patriots forward Johnathan Mead added a late goal in the final minute of the period and the Admirals hung on.

Admirals netminder Cale McWilliams stopped 38 of the Patriots’ 40 shots in the victory.

After this Saturday night thriller, the Admirals took on the North York Rangers on the road last Sunday afternoon on short rest. The Admirals fell to the second-place team in the South Division 10-2.

Sinanan scored his third goal of the week in this one. On Thursday, the Admirals host the Rangers at Mayfield Arena. Puck drop is at 8:00 p.m. The boys will also take on the Mississauga Chargers on Saturday and the Wellington Dukes on Monday on the road.

Over in the GOJHL, the Caledon Bombers Jr. B club took down the Ayr Centennials 5-4 on the road in their lone victory of the week last Thursday.

Remy Dalben opened the scoring just 1:45 into the game before Andrew Reynolds made it 2-0 with just over two minutes to play.

Just 16 seconds after scoring the second goal and with momentum on their backs, Centennials forward Mason Wright put his eighth of the season in and it became a 2-1 game. Matt Mueller tied the game up with the only goal in the second period so it all came down to the third.

Down 4-3 with just seven minutes remaining, the Bombers pulled off a few moments of magic as Andrew Reynolds and Leighton Cooke put home two goals to give the boys the win.

Owen Porter stopped 33 of 37 shots and Centennials goaltender Jacob Steinman stopped 36 of 41 Bomber shots faced.

Coming back home to Mayfield the next night, things didn’t go the Bombers’ way as the Kitchener-Waterloo Siskins came to town to spoil the party with a 3-1 victory.

Dalben scored the lone goal for the Bombers putting home his team-high 14 goal. The Bombers will host the Cambridge Redhawks this Friday at 8:00 p.m. before taking their talents to Brantford to battle the Bandits this Saturday.

In a rare three-in-three, the Bombers will be putting their conditioning to the test as the boys must go to Listowel this Sunday to fight the Cyclones. The boys won’t have a game until December 30 after that.

Over in the PJHL, the Caledon Golden Hawks had their match against the Orillia Terriers postponed last Saturday, so all the boys had to focus on was taking down the Alliston Hornets.

The Golden Hawks defeated the Alliston Hornets 4-3 on the road giving this group their sixth win of the year.

The Hornets broke the deadlock first thanks to Duncan Grube’s 19 goal of the season.

In the second period, the Golden Hawks tied it up early thanks to Noah Crispo’s goal. With Mitchell Smilsky and Rhys Brown giving the Hornets the 3-1 lead, Golden Hawks Luke Camara put his seventh of the season past Rod Lewis to put the Golden Hawks within one.

The Golden Hawks fired 15 shots on target in the third period and Ben Snow gets the credit for the tying goal on the power play.

Going into overtime, recently acquired forward from the Schomberg Cougars James McLean, scored the game-winner.

The Golden Hawks will host the Midland Flyers this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and the Penetang Kings this Sunday at 2:30 p.m. before Christmas break.

Readers Comments (0)