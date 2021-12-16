LIFE-ALTERING INJURIES IN HIGHWAY 10 CRASH

Officers from the Caledon OPP responded to the report of a multi-vehicle collision resulting in serious injuries in the Town of Caledon.

“On December 14, at approximately 1:35 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Highway 10 and Charleston Side Road for the report of a multi-vehicle collision,” say Police. “For unknown reasons, two southbound vehicle collided at the intersection. As a result of the collision, one of the vehicles struck a building on the southeast corner of the intersection.

“A driver of one vehicle sustained life-altering injuries and was transported to a trauma centre. The other involved driver sustained non-life threatening injuries.”

Collision Reconstructionists from the OPP Central Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team are assisting with the investigation.

Highway 10 and Charleston Side Road were closed for over 8 hours for the collision investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dash camera footage is asked to contact the OPP Caledon Detachment – (905) 584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

STRUCK PEDESTRIAN

Officers from the Caledon OPP responded to the report of a pedestrian struck on Dixie Road, in the Town of Caledon.

“On December 13, 2021 at approximately 6:55 a.m. officers were dispatched to Dixie Road north of Mayfield Road for a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian,” say Police. “A pedestrian was walking northbound on the shoulder when they were struck from behind by a motor vehicle. The vehicle did not remain at the scene. The suspect vehicle is identified as a black Volkswagen Jetta 2018-2021 model year. The damage should be to the front right side headlight and surrounding area.

“The pedestrian, who sustained numerous broken bones, was able to contact emergency services and report the collision on their phone. The pedestrian was transported to hospital.”

Dixie Road between Mayfield Road and Old School Road was closed for the investigation.

Anyone who has information about this collision, was in the area at the time, or has dash-cam footage is asked to contact the OPP Caledon Detachment at (905) 584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at: 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

STUNT DRIVING

An officer from the Caledon OPP stopped a high-speed vehicle on Kennedy Road in the Town of Caledon.

“On Monday, December 13, 2021 at 12:30 p.m., an officer from the OPP Caledon Detachment was conducting speed enforcement in the area of Kennedy Road and Snellview Boulevard due to concerns from the public about speeding vehicles in the area,” say Police. “The officer observed a vehicle travelling at excessive rate of speed going southbound, receiving a speed reading of 110km/h. The area is a posted 50kmh/h speed zone.

The driver, a 33-year-old from Brampton, was charged with Stunt Driving. The driver received an immediate 30-day driver’s license suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.”

The charges have not been proven.

IMPAIRED DRIVING CHARGES

Officers from the Caledon OPP are appreciative of a civilian motorist who called in erratic vehicle resulting in impaired driving charges.

“On December 13, 2021 at approximately 11:05 p.m. officers were dispatched to Highway 410 north of Mayfield Road in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “A motorist observed another vehicle driving in an erratic manner and out of concern contacted police. The vehicle was intercepted and stopped by officers from the OPP Caledon Detachment RIDE Unit. The driver was arrested at the scene.”

Kateryna Correia, 37, from Toronto, has been charged with the offences of:

Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Operating a Motor Vehicle with Over 80mgs of Alcohol in Blood

The accused is scheduled to appear in Orangeville Provincial Court in February 2022.

The charges have not been proven.

A Bolton man was arrested and charged with impaired driving during a Festive RIDE spot check in Bradford, according to South Simcoe Police.

“On Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at approximately 8:00 p.m., the South Simcoe Police Service was conducting a Festive RIDE program at the intersection of Canal Road and the southbound Highway 400 off-ramp,” say Police. “Police observed a vehicle on the off-ramp approaching the RIDE check. The vehicle stopped and police spoke to the driver who was subsequently arrested.

“As a result of the investigation, a 60-year-old Bolton man was charged with Operation While Impaired – Excess Blood Alcohol. His licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle impounded for seven days.”

The charges have not been proven.

On December 12, at approximately 9:35 p.m. officers from the Caledon OPP were dispatched to The Gore Road near Castlederg Side Road, in the Town of Caledon.

“A motorist observed another vehicle driving in an erratic manner and out of concern contacted police,” say Police. “The vehicle was intercepted and stopped by officers from the OPP Caledon Detachment RIDE Unit. The driver was arrested at the scene.”

Gonzalez Guerro, 49. from Mississuaga, has been charged with the offences of:

Operating a Motor Vehicle with Over 80mgs of Alcohol in Blood

Fail to Comply with Undertaking

The accused is scheduled to appear in Orangeville Provincial Court in February 2022.

The charges have not been proven.

“On Sunday, December 12, 2021 at approximately 2:39 a.m., officers responded to the report that a motor vehicle had gone off the road and struck a house on Landsbridge Drive in the Town of Caledon,” said the Caledon OPP. “The driver showed signs of impairment at the scene and was arrested. The driver also sustained minor injuries and was transported to hospital. There was no significant structural damage to the residence.”

As a result of the investigation, Isabella Romani, 19, from Woodbridge, has been charged with:

Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Operating a Vehicle with Over 80mgs of Alcohol in Blood

Young Driver Blood Alcohol Concentration Above Zero

Novice Driver Blood Alcohol Concentration Above Zero

Careless Driving

Drive with Cannabis Readily Available

The accused is scheduled to appear in Orangeville Provincial Court in February 2022.

The charge has not been proven.

