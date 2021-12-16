Amazon donates more than $86,000 towards Toys for Tots

December 16, 2021

By Rob Paul

This week, Amazon employees across 11 fulfillment, delivery, and sort centres in Peel Region gathered to celebrate the season of giving through a donation of more than $86,000 in toys and monetary funds to Toys for Tots, an annual toy drive organized by Peel Region Police and the Salvation Army.

“Toys for Tots registrations are up 50 per cent this year, and that means we need more toys to bring more holiday cheer to more families,” says John Halbert, Director of Ontario Distribution at the Salvation Army. “It is a big honour for us to help parents give their children a toy on Christmas morning. As of Monday, we’ve distributed 88,000 toys in Southern Ontario and, in total, we will distribute nearly 140,000 toys this year with Amazon’s help.”

Amazon has a long-standing commitment to helping those in need in the communities where it operates, especially around the holidays. Over the past two years, the company and its employees raised approximately $210,000 in toys and monetary funds for Toys for Tots.

This year’s donation event saw Amazon team members from across Peel Region, including YZ1, YYZ3, YYZ4, YYZ7, YHM5, YHM9, DOI5, DTO9, DTY4, DOI6 and DOI3 come together for a fun-filled afternoon of spreading holiday cheer.

“During the pandemic, everyone is experiencing mental stress, including children, so we really want to support them and let their parents know, there’s someone who’s looking out for them during the holiday season,” said Mandeep Brar, Associate at Amazon’s YYZ7 fulfillment centre in Bolton.

Last year, Amazon donated approximately $130,000 to this drive and contributed 22 bulk boxes filled with toys. The donations come from both Amazon and its associates.

“Nearly 10,000 children were assisted by Toys for Tots last year and I believe it will increase in 2021,” said Constable Jana Marchese, Peel Regional Police. “Toys for Tots helps a lot of families by relieving the struggle and stress on those families unable to provide toys for their children. Amazon’s donation will help the most vulnerable children in our community wake up to something magical on Christmas morning.”

Other charities Amazon supports include Breakfast Club of Canada and the organizations affiliated with Amazon Future Engineer, including Canada Learning Code, Kids Code Jeunesse, TakingITGlobal, and FIRST Robotics.

“It’s been an honour and a privilege working with Amazon, who is helping give a hand up to the community in need, during this special time of year,” said Imran Hassan, Chair of Peel Crime Stoppers. “We look forward to continuing to grow this initiative. We have a long runway, and we look forward to working closely with Amazon and all of its partners in 2022 and beyond.”

In 2020 Amazon donated more than $10 million to charities and not-for-profit organizations across Canada, including charities that address their focus on “Right Now Needs” like food, shelter, and basic goods for children and their families.

“I think it’s important that all kids get a great holiday gift, so at least once a year, they get to feel extra special,” said Cathy Scollay, Associate at Amazon’s YYZ3 fulfillment centre in Brampton. “For me, if I can make that day a little bit better, that’s my goal.”

“It definitely brings a smile to your face when you know that every child is going to have something special, and it doesn’t matter where it came from, so long as it came from the goodness of peoples’ hearts and good intentions,” adds Marissa Smith, Amazon YYZ1 fulfillment centre Site Leader in Mississauga.

Amazon’s donation will be distributed by community-level Salvation Army chapters to children between the ages of six and 10 years old. Additional personal care items, including diapers and wipes, will be donated to families with younger children.

“I’m very proud and lucky to have the teams that we did collaborating and raising over $86,000 in toys and financial contributions this year for Toys for Tots,” said Doug Rajala, Senior Regional Loss Prevention Manager, Amazon Canada and Latin America. “Associates came together to make personal contributions to this cause, recognizing how important it is to help those throughout our communities, especially those who are most vulnerable, around the holiday times.”

