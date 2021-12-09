Admirals and Bombers fall, Golden Hawks get one on the board

December 9, 2021 · 0 Comments

By Robert Belardi

In an eventful hockey week, as per usual in the Town of Caledon, all three junior hockey clubs faced tough tests.

Beginning in the Ontario Junior Hockey League with the Caledon Admirals the boys have had quite the year of adversity since moving their operations to Mayfield Arena from Brampton throughout the pandemic.

Last week, up against the North York Rangers and the Mississauga Chargers, the Admirals dropped both games, extending their losing streak to nine games.

Following a scoreless first period, the Rangers opened up the game in the second. Zach Ophoven got the Rangers on the board and Alexander Dimitriadis and Anthony Piccininno added two more to make the game 3-0.

In the third period, Sebastian Bulovs scored short-handed just less than four minutes in, but Dimitriadis put the game out of reach. Bulovs got a second on the board with four minutes left to go.

Despite the loss, the Admirals stymied the seventh best power play in the OJHL making the Rangers go 0-5 on the man advantage.

The next game was a similar story in the 2-0 loss to the Chargers. The Admirals almost shut down the Chargers power play completely forcing their opposition to go 1-6 on the man advantage.

The Admirals had no shortage of effort firing 36 shots on goal but Mansoor Egbali stood on his head to earn his first shutout of the year.

Things got very chippy in the third period and myriad penalties were handed out.

Bulovs earned himself an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty before earning himself an abuse of officials call. Admirals defenseman Parker Petruniak was given a checking from behind penalty and game misconduct in the period as well and Chargers defenseman JP Moreira was awarded an unsportsmanlike penalty as well.

Over in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League the Bombers fell on the road to the Kitchener-Waterloo Siskins 6-4.

It was the game of a few firsts for the Bombers as Jayden Seguin and Mauro Biasutto each scored their first goals of the season.

Heading into the third period down 4-2, the Bombers found some life with a goal from Myles Yearwood potted home his third of the year.

But just under three minutes later, Carson Maybury spoiled the party and while Biasutto got his second of the game just over a minute later. Ryan Fritz sealed the deal with just under five minutes to play.

And over in the Provincial Junior Hockey League, the Caledon Golden Hawks earned a win and a loss last week.

Following an 8-0 loss on the road to the Alliston Hornets and being outshot 59-31, the Golden Hawks knew they needed to redeem themselves.

Driving up to Midland to take on the Flyers, the Hawks took home the win with a 5-3 victory.

All clubs are back in action this week. The Admirals take on the Wellington Dukes at Mayfield Arena at 8:00 p.m. this Thursday night, December 9. The Bombers head off to Ayr to take on the Centennials the same evening and the Golden Hawks head north to Orillia this Saturday to take on the Terriers at 7:30 p.m.

