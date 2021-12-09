Let’s make 2022 a reason to celebrate

December 9, 2021

by ALLAN THOMPSON

There is no place I would rather be during the Christmas season than right here in Caledon.

Caledon Villages and Hamlets are beautifully decorated and our rural areas and rolling hills make the perfect backdrop for a Country Christmas!

Local volunteer groups, service clubs and organizations have become very good at adapting. They have worked hard to organize and support Christmas and holiday events in every corner of Caledon. A big thank you to the many community champions and volunteers who are helping to make the season extra special this year.

In the spirit of giving please also consider a donation to one of our deserving local charities such as: Caledon Community Services Santa Fund, Bethel Hospice and Caledon Meals on Wheels.

2021 has been an interesting year, to say the least. We went from the grips of pandemic to the successful rollout of a huge vaccine program and then to the slow and careful re-opening of businesses and gatherings. As this year comes to an end, I want to say again and again how incredibly grateful I am for our front-line workers.

I’m so proud to serve the residents of our community of communities and thank all of you for stepping up to support each other and our resilient local businesses and services. We’re making our Town better and stronger so let’s keep it going and together we will make 2022 a year to celebrate!

Stay safe and warm.

