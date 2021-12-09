Minimizing damage is right path forward for 413, reader agrees

December 9, 2021 · 0 Comments

OUR READERS WRITE

I wanted to comment and offer 100 per cent support to the recent note to the Citizen from Skid Crease.

While most Ontarians prefer quiet and solitude, myself included, we need to recognize that transportation infrastructure must be modernized, not only for the next few years but for the next 100.

The argument that we are paving Caledon at the cost of agriculture is a weak one.

Look no further than at the shelves at Zehrs and Walmart and calculate the distance travelled and you will know that the old argument is lost.

That said we should urge the Ontario leadership to ensure the 413 is built to minimize environmental damage and to encourage use unlike the debacle that is the 407.

This is the path forward in my humble opinion.

Ged Seguin

Palgrave

