YOUNG DRIVERS CHARGED WITH RACING

Officers from the Caledon OPP stopped several stunt drivers resulting in vehicle seizures and roadside license suspensions this past weekend, December 3 – 5, 2021, in the Town of Caledon.

“On Friday, December 3, 2021 at approximately 10:50 p.m., an officer observed two vehicles travelling side-by-side at extremely high rates of speed northbound on Coleraine Drive, north of Mayfield Road, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “Both drivers were stopped when they stopped before entering the round-about at Emil Kolb Parkway.”

Two 18-year-old drivers from Caledon have been charged with:

Race a Motor Vehicle

At the time both drivers were operating vehicles owned by their parents. Race a Motor Vehicle, like Stunt Driving, results in a 14-day vehicle impoundment and 30-day driver’s license suspension.

The charges have not been proven.

Shortly after this incident, an officer was conducting speed enforcement on Dixie Road near Old School Road, at approximately 11:25p.m., when a vehicle was detected at a high rate of speed. The vehicle registered a speed of 160km/h in the 80kmh/h speed zone.

A 28-year-old driver from Tottenham was charged with:

Stunt Driving

The charge has not been proven.

On Saturday, December 4, at approximately 7:10 p.m., an officer was patrolling Highway 10 in Caledon Village when a vehicle was stopped for 104km/h in the 60km/h speed zone.

A 23-year-old driver from Brampton was charged with:

Stunt Driving

The charge has not been proven.

If convicted, the accused drivers face a minimum of $2,000 fine and/or a 6-month period of incarceration. A further driver’s license suspension can be imposed by the court as well.

All drivers are scheduled to appear before Caledon Provincial Offences Court in January 2022.

COLLISIONS LEAD TO IMPAIRED DRIVING CHARGES

Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment investigated two motor vehicle collisions leading to drivers being charged with impaired driving.

“On Friday, December 3, 2021 at approximately 1:30 a.m., members of the OPP Caledon Detachment responded to a single vehicle collision at the intersection of Old School Road and Mississauga Road in the Town of Caledon,” say Police.

“During the course of the investigation the driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested.”

Matthew Quesnelle, 20, from Tiny Township, has been charged with:

Operation of a Motor Vehicle While Impaired

Operation of a Motor Vehicle – Over 80mgs

The charges have not been proven.

“On Sunday, December 5, 2021 at approximately 8:00 p.m., members of the OPP Caledon Detachment responded to a single vehicle collision on the Caledon/King Townline south of Castlederg Side Road in the Town of Caledon.

“During the course of the investigation the driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested.”

Edgar Cahuec, 32, from Brampton, has been charged with:

Operation of a Motor Vehicle While Impaired

Operation of a Motor Vehicle – Over 80mgs

The charges have not been proven.

Both accused received a 90-day driver’s license suspension and vehicle impoundments for seven days.

Both accused are scheduled to appear in Orangeville Provincial Court in February 2022.

“The Caledon OPP Detachment encourages drivers to plan ahead if they choose to consume alcohol or drugs. Use a designated driver, cab, rideshare, public transit or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements. There is no excuse for impaired driving.”

IMPAIRED CHARGES

Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment responded to the report of an erratic driver resulting in the driver being arrested and charged.

“On November 29, 2021 at approximately 8:25 p.m. officers were dispatched to The Gore Road north of Old Church Road, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “A motorist observed another vehicle driving in an erratic manner and out of concern contacted police.

“The vehicle was intercepted and stopped by officers who investigated the driver resulting in an arrest at the scene.”

Reese Simpson, 24, from Caledon has been charged with the offences of:

Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Operating a Motor Vehicle with Over 80mgs of Alcohol in Blood

Driving a Motor Vehicle with Liquor Readily Available

The accused is scheduled to appear in Orangeville Provincial Court in February 2022.

The charges have not been proven.

“The OPP Caledon Detachment would like to encourage motorists to report potential impaired drivers. Motorists can call 911, or *OPP (*677) on their mobile device and be put in contact with an emergency dispatcher. Using a mobile device to report a potential impaired driver will not result in a charge for using a hand-held communication device.”

POOR DRIVING CONDITIONS NO EXCUSE FOR POOR DRIVING: POLICE

On Monday, December 6, at approximately 5:49 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Olde Baseline westbound at Highway 10 for a multi-vehicle personal injury collision.

There were no serious injuries in the collision.

“During the course of the investigation one involved driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested,” say Police.

Randy Giblin, 63, from Caledon, has been charged with:

Operation of a Motor Vehicle While Impaired

Operation of a Motor Vehicle – Over 80mgs

Drive Motor Vehicle with Open Liquor

Upon being charged, the accused received a 90-day driver’s license suspension and vehicle impoundment for seven days.

The charges have not been proven.

“The Caledon OPP Detachment encourages drivers to plan ahead if they choose to consume alcohol or drugs. Use a designated driver, cab, rideshare, public transit or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements. There is no excuse for impaired driving.

“In addition to this collision members of the OPP Caledon Detachment have responded to numerous collisions. In some cases, drivers had not yet made their vehicles ready for the winter driving conditions. It is suggested that drivers prepare their vehicle for winter weather by using winter tires which can provide traction in snow and ice conditions. Even with winter tires though, proper focus to the road and weather conditions is required to have a safe journey. Plan ahead, clear all the snow from your vehicle, leave early, slow down and leave an increased distance between vehicles to ensure time to react.”

