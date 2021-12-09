Caledon Chamber Concerts bring classical music into the community

By Rob Paul

Caledon Chamber Concerts have been around for over a decade with the goal to bring music into the community, both for residents to enjoy and for musicians to revel in the opportunity to perform to a live audience.

With the idea of making Caledon a hub for the arts, Caledon Chamber Concerts brings top-notch musicians to Caledon so that the residents don’t have to leave the community to enjoy some of the best musical performances one can see in the GTA.

“You don’t have to travel far,” said Jan Reed, of Caledon Chamber Concerts. “You can drive around the corner to Caledon East. It’s right here in town. Yes—the Caledon Chamber Concerts presents some of the most gorgeous classical music five times per year between September and May. Concerts are presented in an intimate setting at the St. James’ Anglican Church. These artists are professional and high end. These events are so popular within the musicians’ circle, that musicians now call the Caledon Chamber Concerts in hopes of booking a concert with us. Some of the artists we’ve featured have been classical guitar with flute accompaniment; piano and violin; string trios and more. Our next concert is February 26, 2022, featuring Ben Cruchley on piano.”

Incorporated in December 2007, Caledon Chamber Concerts is a non-profit corporation. The series was conceived and privately sponsored for several years by President, Gordon Morton, a Palgrave resident and the former choir director at St. James’ Anglican Church in Caledon East.

“The idea for this series was inspired by the in-house Palgrave concerts that for several years were hosted by Russell and Verna Linney,” said Reed. “The Linneys’ departure for the west in 2003 left a gap in the classical music life of Caledon residents that Morton sought to fill. Although it is difficult to reproduce the intimacy of the Linneys’ home-based concerts, the quiet, tasteful surroundings of the Great Hall at St. James’ Anglican Church in Caledon East, provides a warm, comfortable setting for this classical music series. After the show, the guests may meet and talk with the artists. (Due to COVID health restrictions, the serving of refreshments has been suspended. All COVID protocols are in effect.)”

The upcoming concerts are pianist Ben Cruchley, February 26, 2022; pianist Todd Yaniw, March 19, 2022; and the Venuti String Quarter, April 23, 2022.

Tickets are $35 each and due to capacity limits, tickets must be reserved in advance, on a first come, first served basis, and picked up at the door on the night of the concert.

Pay for your tickets at the door by cash or by cheque—payable to “Caledon Chamber Concerts.”

To reserve your tickets, email gordonkmorton@gmail.com. Pay in advance by e-transfer to gordonkmorton@gmail.com. To be placed on Caledon Chamber Concerts email list so you don’t miss future concerts, you can reach them by visiting www.caledonchamberconcerts.com, by email at caledonchamberconcerts@gmail.com, or by calling Jan Reed at 905-838-0888.

