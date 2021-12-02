Caledon Hockey Update: The Struggles Continue

December 2, 2021 · 0 Comments

By Robert Belardi

In some cases, the grass is greener on the other side. Key word there is “some.” At the moment, nothing is greener on the other side and there isn’t any grass.

Caledon’s hockey clubs have been enduring a hardship. You look at the standings in their league and a quizzical look arises on your face. How does this even happen? Why is it happening?

Caledon Admirals

It’s quite shocking what is happening to the Admirals and something needs to be done about it.

The Admirals scored only four goals in three games last week and conceded 25.

The Admirals suffered an 8-0 loss to the North York Rangers, a 7-2 loss to the Toronto Jr Canadiens and a 10-2 loss to the Jr Canadiens in their second game of the week.

Sitting at the bottom of the South Division with a 2-21-0-0 record it’s been a rough ride since coming over from Brampton last year.

In back-to-back home games this Thursday the Admirals will see the Rangers once again before hosting the Mississauga Chargers Friday night.

Puck drop is at 8:00 p.m.

Caledon Bombers

After coming off back-to-back wins against the Brantford Bandits the week before, the Bombers came into this past with an 8-9-1 record and seemingly found a bit of their footing.

However, much to their own dismay, the Bombers suffered two tough losses 3-2 at home against the Kitchener-Waterloo Siskins and 7-2 on the road against the Cambridge Redhawks.

Leading scorer on the team Remy Dalben’s two goals through the first two period’s gave the Bombers a 2-1 lead heading into the third, but Cole Dann and Mateo Amaral put the game to bed.

Going into Cambridge against a division rival, the Bombers coughed four goals in the first period that immediately put the game out of reach. Jordan Adams and Owen Kerr were responsible for both of Caledon’s goals.

This Saturday, the Bombers will host the Listowell Cyclones at 8:00 p.m. and will have another date with the Siskins this Saturday on the road.

Caledon Golden Hawks

The Golden Hawks finished the week with a win and a loss, taking down the Orillia Terriers 6-5 on the road before being stomped by the PJHL’s top offence, the Schomberg Cougars 5-2 at home.

After coming off a tough 8-1 loss against the Stayner Siskins at home the week before, there was a need to get a good win and that’s exactly what the Golden Hawks did.

After trailing 5-4 in the 3rd period, newly acquired forward from the Schomberg Cougars James McLean popped in his second of the game to tie it up. This one needed overtime and just 3:47 into OT and in his debut, McLean brought it home.

Against the Cougars, Kyle Church gave the Golden Hawks a 1-0 lead after the first. Heading into the second period, Cougars captain Cameron Kokelj scored twice and assisted Zach Gallow goal that gave the Cougars a 3-1 lead.

Joey Furlano got one back, but that was immediately cancelled out by Kory Lund and Marc Bottero.

The Hawks will travel to Alliston this Friday to play the Hornets and will come back home this Sunday to host the Midland Flyers at 2:30 p.m.

Readers Comments (0)