Hold 413 up to “highest environmental standards”

(Re: A different perspective on Highway 413, November 25)

This may come as a shock to those who know me as a champion of environmental literacy, but Brian Perras’s Letter to the Editor was a refreshing perspective on the development of Highway 413.

He is absolutely right. Peel Region is the major transportation hub of Ontario. Moving goods and services across the country is a necessity and doing it via a 21st century transportation corridor is essential. The future gridlock that would smother Caledon without the 413 will not benefit us in any way.

Despite our rural mythology, Caledon is no longer the breadbasket of Ontario and the actual loss of productive farmland caused by the highway’s construction will be minimal in any case.

Most of our natural areas of significant interest already fall within the Toronto and Credit Conservation Authorities, Niagara Escarpment and Oak Ridges Moraine protections.

The 413 is coming; instead of wasting energy opposing it, lobby that it be built to the highest environmental standards possible, with the electric vehicle future in mind.

The way I see it.

Skid Crease

Caledon

