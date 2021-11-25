Bolton’s Andrew Mangiapane is “on fire” in Calgary

By Robert Belardi

Bolton native Andrew Mangiapane decided that this would be the year he would breakout in the world of hockey.

Since coming off an MVP award for his tournament-leading seven goals in seven games as a part of Team Canada’s gold medal run this past June, Mangiapane has been tearing it up in the NHL.

The 25-year-old winger leads the Calgary Flames with 15 goals in 19 games so far this year. That’s seven more Johnny Gaudreau, Matthew Tkachuk and Elias Lindholm who are all currently stuck on eight. He is also tied for second in all of the NHL in goals forward beside Alexander Ovechkin and three behind league leader Leon Draisaitl.

And it gets better.

According to a post from @nhl.discussion, Mangiapane leads the entire NHL in goals per 60 minutes.

With the Olympics coming up in Beijing in February, you are not at fault if you said Mangiapane should not be on the upcoming roster. But given his recent form, there is a congruent argument that he might have a decent shot or at the very least, be an extra player.

For a lack of a pun in all of this, not only is Mangiapane on fire but so are the Calgary Flames. And they’re breaking records to boot.

The Flames recorded their seventh shutout this year last Sunday, becoming the first NHL franchise since statistics were being recorded in 1929 to record seven shutouts in the first 19 games of the year.

Goaltender Jakob Markstrom leads the league with five shutouts of his own and 4-0 backup goaltender Daniel Vladar has two for himself.

In one of the biggest surprises thus far this year, the Flames sit atop of the Western Conference one point up on the Edmonton Oilers for top spot.

It will be very interesting to see how Mangiapane continues to play from here on out for the rest of the year.

He recorded a career high 18 goals last season and he should crack north of 20 this year.

All statistics were written prior to all games Tuesday night.

