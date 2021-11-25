ROBBERIES IN CALEDON AND BEETON

Officers from the Caledon and Nottawasaga Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to robberies in Caledon and Beeton that are believed to be linked.

“On Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at approximately 6:30 a.m. two suspects entered a gas station located on Airport Road near Old Church Road in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “The suspects were brandishing weapons and demanded cash and cigarettes.

“At approximately 7:00 a.m., the same two suspects entered a convenience store with on Main Street in the Town of Beeton. Again, the suspects were brandishing weapons and demanded cash. The suspects fled each scene in a grey Honda CRV vehicle with and Ontario license plate of BXRK050. This vehicle was reported as stolen from Brampton on November 9, 2021.

“Both suspects were wearing face masks and dark clothing.”

No employees of either location were injured.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Caledon OPP Detachment at 905-584-2241 or Nottawasaga OPP at 705-434-1939. The Ontario Provincial Police can also be reached toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2000 upon an arrest.

FESTIVE R.I.D.E. LAUNCHES

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Central Region, along with policing partners, Barrie Police Service and South Simcoe Police Service, have officially launched the Festive RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) campaign.

“Drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs continue to pose a significant threat on our roads,” say Police. “Six people have lost their lives in collisions where impairment was a factor on OPP Central Region patrolled roads in 2021. Already this year, OPP Central Region officers have laid 1,862 charges for impaired driving and responded to 447 collisions involving impairment, of which 121 resulted in injury – a 22% increase from last year.

“The Festive RIDE campaign, which runs from November 18, 2021, until January 2, 2022, is led by the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police (OACP) and involves a collaboration among Ontario police services to keep roads free of alcohol-impaired and drug-impaired drivers. During the campaign, officers will be highly visible as they conduct RIDE initiatives 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“Members of the public are reminded to plan to not drive when planning to drink or consume drugs. There are many alternative options to remove impaired driving from the picture, such as a designated driver, taxi, rideshare, public transit or staying the night.

It’s really simple – choose to be responsible this holiday season. If you can’t drive sober, just don’t drive. If you suspect an impaired driver, make that lifesaving call and dial 9-1-1.”

Learn more about the consequences and penalties of driving impaired: http://www.mto.gov.on.ca/english/safety/impaired-driving.shtml

HAVE A PLAN WHEN VENTURING OUTDOORS

With hunting season well underway, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Central Region is reminding those venturing outdoors to be prepared and have a plan to ensure a safe return.

“The OPP Central Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) has responded to more than 50 search and rescue calls in 2021,” say Police. “When venturing outdoors, regardless of activity, please have a plan and be prepared.”

Outdoor enthusiasts are reminded to:

Bring a fully charged mobile phone, extra battery and a GPS-enabled device to use when an area has poor phone reception.

Consider using a geolocation app, such as What3Words, to help rescuers locate you.

Hunting parties are encouraged to bring handheld radios for everyone in the event that phone service is unavailable.

Do not solely rely on technology for navigation – bring a map of the area and a compass.

Tell someone where you are going and when you expect to return. Create a detailed plan of your route and leave it with a friend or family member and/or in your vehicle as a guide for search parties.

Dress for the weather and wear proper footwear as the weather can change quickly.

Be visible. Hunter orange is a must. All hunters must wear a hunter orange garment and a hunter orange head covering of some sort. The more visible you are, the safer you will be. Check the regulations regarding these requirements.

Always have a means to start a fire.

Be prepared and bring items such as water, snacks, matches, a first-aid kit, flashlight and extra gloves, socks and other warm clothing.

When using an off-road vehicle (ORV) or all-terrain vehicle (ATV), it is your responsibility to abide by the relevant legislation pertaining to its operation. Ensure to wear an approved helmet with chinstrap securely fastened. Pack a shovel, collapsible pail or fire extinguisher in case of fire.

For more information about hunting regulations in Ontario, visit www.ontario.ca/document/ontario-hunting-regulations-summary or contact your local Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) office at 1-877-847-7667.

If you have information about unlawful activity, please contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

sexual assault charges

Members of the Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid charges in connection to historic and recent sexual assaults.

“The investigation has revealed that the incidents occurred in the areas of Alliston, Toronto and McMurrich Monteith Township,” say Police. “Police believe there could be more victims.”

As a result of the investigation, 87-year-old James Puddy, of Alliston, has been charged with:

Invitation to Sexual Touching under 16 years of age – two counts

Sexual Interference – four counts

Sexual Assault – five counts

The accused was held pending a bail hearing, then later released with a scheduled court date on December 2, 2021.

The charges have not been proven.

Police are requesting anyone who may have additional information or believes that they were a victim of a similar circumstance to contact the Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). When you contact Crime Stoppers you remain anonymous, you will never have to testify and you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

In addition to the Major Crime Unit, the OPP has a team of dedicated officers within the Victim Response Support Unit (VRSU). Members of the VRSU provide oversight and guidance to investigators throughout domestic violence and sexual assault investigations to ensure a victim-centered and trauma-informed approach.

