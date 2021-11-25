York United part ways with Jimmy Brennan

November 25, 2021 · 0 Comments

By Robert Belardi

Just two days after a 3-1 loss to Forge FC in the semifinals of the Canadian Premier League, York United released a statement they have parted ways with Head Coach/Manager and Technical Director of the club Jimmy Brennan.

Brennan became the first head coach in club history on July 27, 2018, since leaving Aurora FC from League 1 Ontario. The club has decided not to renew his contract, which has come to an end.

Since coming to York United, Brennan has led The Nine Stripes to a third-place, fifth-place and fourth-place finish in his three-year tenure.

“I want to thank Jimmy for everything he has done coaching this club over the last three years. Firstly, there has been his impact on the field but it’s imperative that I also recognize and applaud the huge contribution he’s made off the pitch. Without him, the club is probably not here today,” said Angus McNab, CEO, President and GM of York United in the press release.

“Additionally, there is no way our young players like Max Ferrari, Isaiah Johnston and Lowell Wright would be thriving as they are without Jimmy’s support and guidance. There is a strong foundation here and we are grateful to Jimmy for having been so crucial in building it.”

During his time with the club, Brennan has been known across all of the CPL for giving young players an opportunity to make a name for themselves in the league.

According to the statement, U21 players played 9,043 minutes under Brennan this past year. Also, York United defender Diyaeddine Abzi received a call-up and made an appearance for the U-23 Canadian international team.

Throughout his career, Brennan was widely renowned for his contributions in Canada’s 2000 Gold Cup victory.

Brennan began his senior career with Bristol City in 1996, and went on to play for Nottingham Forest, Huddersfield Town, Southampton and Toronto FC for three years before retiring in 2010.

He began his coaching career in 2011 with the Toronto FC U17 academy.

Readers Comments (0)