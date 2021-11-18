DECEASED DRIVER IDENTIFIED AFTER KING STREET CRASH

Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on King Street, in the Town of Caledon.

“On Sunday, November 7, 2021 at approximately 5:30 p.m., officers responded to King Street westbound between Mississauga Road and Heritage Road for the report of a two-vehicle collision,” say Police. “For unknown reasons, a motorcycle traveling westbound lost control causing the driver to be ejected. An eastbound vehicle struck the driver resulting in fatal injuries.

“Collision reconstructionists from the OPP Central Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team are assisting with the investigation. King Street was closed for several hours for the investigation.”

Justin Gun-Munro, 31, from Mississauga was pronounced deceased at the scene. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is being asked to contact the OPP Caledon Detachment at (905) 584-2241.

LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES

Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment are investigating a serious motor vehicle collision that occurred in the intersection of Highway 10 and Old School Road, in the Town of Caledon.

“On Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at approximately 7:10 p.m., officers responded to Highway 10 and Old School Road for the report of a two-vehicle collision,” say Police. “For unknown reasons, a north and southbound vehicle collided in the intersection. As a result of the collision the driver of the northbound vehicle sustained life threatening injuries.”

Collision reconstructionists from the OPP Central Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team are assisting with the investigation. The intersection was closed for several hours for the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is being asked to contact the OPP Caledon Detachment at (905) 584-2241.

IMPAIRED DRIVING CHARGES

Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment have investigated a motor vehicle collision resulting in the arrest of one involved driver.

“On Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at approximately 7:00 p.m., members of the OPP Caledon Detachment responded to a three-vehicle collision near the intersection of Mayfield Road and McVean Drive in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “Two occupants of involved vehicles were transported to hospital with minor injuries.

“As officers investigated the collision, one driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested at the scene.”

Mandeep Samra, 40, from Brampton, has been charged with the following offences:

Operation of a Motor Vehicle While Impaired

Operation of a Motor Vehicle – Over 80mgs

Possession of Scheduled 1 Substance – Heroin

Drive with Open Liquor

Careless Driving

The accused is scheduled to appear in Orangeville Provincial Court in January 2022.

The charges have not been proven.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the OPP Caledon Detachment at (905) 584-2241.

INSECURE LOADS

Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment are reminding motorists to be mindful of how they secure their loads following a traffic stop in Caledon.

“On Thursday, November 11, 2021 officers from the OPP Caledon Detachment were shocked to see a motorist driving on Mayfield Road near Highway 410 at 7:15am with his load of two mattresses on top of his car held on only with a fitted bed sheet,” say Police.

“The driver of the vehicle had recruited two friends to help move some mattresses. The front right and rear left passenger were holding the ends of the bed sheet by hand as it was draped over the mattresses. This held sheet was the only means of securement.

“The driver, a 25-year-old from Brampton, was charged with the offence of Insecure Load under the Highway Traffic Act which carries a fine of $160 and no demerit points.”

The charges have not been proven.

The OPP Caledon Detachment is reminding motorists that if they are planning on moving large objects it is important to plan ahead and use the right tools.

If possible use a van or truck with an enclosed cargo area

Use proper strapping, such as ratchet straps, that have load rating exceeding what you are transporting

The use of a net or tarp can assist in securing the load in an open trailer or truck bed

Do not rely on gravity to secure your load

KEEP ROADS SAFE

THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

With the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Festive R.I.D.E. campaign kicking off this week, the OPP is reminding Ontarians that keeping impaired drivers off our roads includes important preventative measures taken by citizens, not just police.

The citizens of Ontario have stepped up significantly this year, placing more than 21,000 calls to the OPP to report suspected impaired drivers. While these calls may not always lead to an impaired driving charge, people should not hesitate to make this important call as the OPP takes every report of a suspected impaired driver seriously.

Despite efforts by police and the public to keep these dangerous drivers off our roads, OPP officers have responded to close to 2,000 alcohol/drug-involved collisions this year. The incidents resulted in 29 people losing their lives and many others sustaining serious injuries.

“Losing a loved one in a collision that involves impaired driving is among the most preventable tragedies on our roads,” said OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique. “Make a commitment to never drive while impaired by alcohol or drugs and report anyone you suspect of doing so to the police. During the Festive R.I.D.E. campaign, OPP officers will make full use of their expertise, tools and authority to detect and charge impaired drivers. Together, we have the ability to keep our roads safe over the holidays and throughout the year.»

Adds Solicitor General and Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones: “Impaired driving is a criminal offence that can have deadly consequences. No one should get behind the wheel if they are impaired, whether by drugs or alcohol. This holiday season, make a plan to get home safely for yourself and others by arranging for a designated driver, ordering a taxi or rideshare or taking public transit. Remember, we all have a role to play when it comes to staying safe, so if you see someone who may be impaired get behind the wheel, call the police. A life lost to impaired driving is completely preventable.”

Drivers are reminded that under Mandatory Alcohol Screening (MAS) laws, an officer can demand a breath sample from any driver they lawfully pull over, without having reasonable suspicion that they have alcohol in their body.

An officer can also demand that a driver submit to a Standardized Field Sobriety Test (SFST) and a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) Evaluation. SFST-trained officers and DREs have the expertise to detect impairment by alcohol, drugs or both in a driver.

Young, novice and commercial drivers are reminded that the OPP enforces the zero tolerance sanctions that apply to these driver classes.

