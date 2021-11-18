Province pauses reopen as Region opens new vaccine clinic

November 18, 2021

By Rob Paul

Last week while giving an update to Peel Regional Council, Peel Medical Officer of Health Dr. Lawrence Loh asked residents to stay vigilant as COVID-19 case numbers in Ontario rise.

Loh continues to urge residents to get vaccinated and supported the Province pausing moving to the next step of the reopen.

Last week the Province made the decision not to lift capacity limits in remaining high-risk settings where proof of vaccination is required; they were supposed to be lifted November 15. As a result, province will reevaluate the situation and moving to that step of the reopen won’t be considered for at least 28 days.

“To ensure we maintain our progress, it is necessary to make this deliberate pause,” said Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore. “Honestly, I do not see us stepping backwards. If we have to, we’ll pause, but we won’t take a step backwards.”

Now, as part of Peel’s efforts to continue to bolster vaccine coverage across the Region, a new vaccine clinic has been announced. The Region of Peel, in partnership with the Ministry of Health, opened a new vaccination clinic at Sheridan Centre on November 17.

This new vaccination clinic will provide first or second dose vaccines to walk-ins born in 2009 or earlier, third or booster doses to eligible residents, and, once vaccines are approved and supplied, they will be offered for children ages five to 11.

“The opening of the Sheridan Centre Clinic is vital in our push towards 100 per cent vaccine coverage across Peel, to help keep our residents and their families safe,” said Loh. “This central location is focused on ensuring that every resident who is ready can get their vaccine. Whether a first, second or third dose, if you are eligible, we are ready to help you. I am particularly excited that this clinic will also be key in the administration of vaccines for children aged five to 11 in the coming weeks—our children are the foundation of our communities and keeping them safe and healthy is at the core of our efforts.”

Peel is getting closer to the goal of 90 per cent two-dose vaccine coverage with 85.2 per cent of residents who are eligible for the vaccine (12+) now having been fully vaccinated—89.2 per cent of eligible residents have at least one dose. The numbers are similar in adults (18+) in the Region with 85.4 per cent being fully vaccinated and 89.3 per cent with at least one dose.

Though those under 12 are still not yet eligible for the vaccine, 74.3 per cent of all residents in Peel have been fully vaccinated and 77.8 per cent have at least one dose. In total, Peel has administered 2,541,427 doses of the vaccine with 1,323,182 residents having at least one dose, 1,204,143 having both doses, and 14,201 individuals who have received a third dose.

As for COVID cases in Peel, there were 222 new cases this week to bring the running total to 118,640, and there were two more deaths to bring the total to 1,031.

In Caledon, there were 21 new cases of COVID with the Town’s total case count now at 4,948. There were no new deaths with the total remaining at 22.

To book a vaccine in the Region of Peel, visit www.peelregion.ca/coronavirus/vaccine/book-appointment/.

To download or print a copy of your proof of vaccination, visit covid-19.ontario.ca/covid-19-vaccine-booking-support#proof-of-vaccination. To learn more about the official QR code system Ontario has implemented and to access yours, visit covid-19.ontario.ca/get-proof.

