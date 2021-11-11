Golden Hawks stung by Alliston Hornets on home ice

November 11, 2021 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Alliston Hornets flipped their record over to the plus side with a couple of wins over the weekend, including one over the Caledon Golden Hawks.

The Golden Hawks hosted the Hornets on home ice on Sunday.

For the second day in a row, the Hornets got down to some serious scoring.

After leading 3-1 at the end of the second period, the Alliston squad finished off the night with three more in the third period to leave the ice with a 6-1 win.

The four points moves the Hornets up one notch in the standings and they are now in fourth place with a 6-5-1 record.

Readers Comments (0)