York United clinch berth in Canadian Premier League playoffs

By Robert Belardi

Despite falling 2-1 in their last match against Forge FC, York United clinched their spot in the 2021 Canadian Premier League playoffs.

With Valour FC and HFX Wanderers tying their final matches of the season, losing out on three points meant York United were able to advance.

The CPL released the schedule for the playoff matchups coming up. The league confirmed York United will hold the fourth and final playoff spot while Pacific FC will remain in third.

With two matches left to play in the season for Forge FC and one match left to play in the year for Cavalry FC, the first and second seeds have yet to be decided between these two clubs.

What is confirmed is on Saturday, November 20, Cavalry FC will be hosting the first playoff game at ATCO Field in Calgary at 3.00 p.m. EST.

On Sunday November 21, Forge FC will be hosting the second playoff game at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton at 3.00 p.m. EST. Tickets are both on sale now on both of their websites.

As for York United – a club that came into this year without the most respectful predictions by others, to say the least – took to Instagram to have a little fun with other media counterparts. Beside the name of the member of media or blogger, the club posted what that person’s prediction was and wrote a small message beside it.

Four predictions indicated York United would finish in eighth place, one said seventh and one said fifth.

Following a tough year that originally began in Winnipeg, MB, in a bubble setting equivalent to last year’s season, it was nice to see all clubs return home.

Fans had the pleasure of watching matches. Boos and cheers sprung up from the bleachers and out into the open air above the pitch. We heard the shouts from all managers, the blaring whistle from the officials of the matches and now, the CPL will be able to see full stadiums ahead of two beautiful playoff matchups ready to be set.

York United know what needs to be done. They’ve gone against predictions all season long. They’ve beat down their own expectations and now – whoever the boys play – all the pressure is on the other side. This group has nothing to lose and that is an advantage in itself.

