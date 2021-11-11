MOTORCYCLE DRIVER KILLED

Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on King Street, in the Town of Caledon.

“On Sunday, November 7, 2021 at approximately 5:30 p.m., officers responded to King Street westbound between Mississauga Road and Heritage Road for the report of a two vehicle collision,” say Police. “For unknown reasons a motorcycle traveling westbound lost control causing the driver to be ejected. An eastbound vehicle struck then struck the driver resulting in fatal injuries. Collision Reconstructionists from the OPP Central Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team are assisting with the investigation. King Street was closed for several hours for the investigation.”

The driver of the motorcycle, a 31-years-old, from Mississauga was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is being asked to contact the OPP Caledon Detachment – (905) 584-2241.

POLICE SEEK PUBLIC’S HELP IN IDENTIFYING SUSPECT

Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment investigated a suspicious vehicle that led to the arrest of one individual in Caledon.

“On Monday, November 1, 2021 at approximately 2:20 p.m., officers responded to the Walmart Plaza in Bolton for the report of a suspicious vehicle,” say Police. “When officers arrived they determined that the vehicle had been stolen. Officers were able to apprehend one individual at the scene.”

Jaspreet Singh, 29, from Brampton has been charged with the offences of:

Possession of Property Obtained By Crime Over $5000

Theft of Credit Card x 2

Possession of Identity Documents x 4

The accused is scheduled to appear in Orangeville Provincial Court in January, 2022.

The charges have not been proven.

A second individual remains outstanding and OPP Caledon are requesting the assistance of the public to help identify the suspect.

If you have any information about this incident or the suspect, please call the Caledon OPP Detachment at (905) 584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers

At 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

CHARGES CONNECTED TO

ILLEGAL DUMPING

Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment responded to the call for illegal dumping and charged a dump truck driver following investigation.

“On Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 3:13 p.m., members of the OPP Caledon Detachment responded to Old School Road near Torbram Road for the report of illegal dumping taking place, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “Upon arrival, officers found a dump truck and driver at the scene and evidence of illegal dumping having taken place.”

A 62-year-old from North York was charged with:

Engage in Prohibited Activity – Trespass to Property Act

Fail to surrender CVOR Certificate – Highway Traffic Act

Deposit Waste without Environmental Approval – Environmental Protection Act

Illegal Dumping – Town of Caledon By-Law

The charges have not been proven.

The OPP Caledon Detachment would like to thank the concerned citizen for reporting this incident to the authorities immediately.

If you witness suspicious vehicles dumping unknown materials in the act, immediately report it to OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Please note vehicle description, licence plate number, occupant description and direction of travel.

To report illegal dumping after the fact, please contact Service Caledon at 905-584-2272 ext.7750.

DRIVER CHARGED

Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment investigated a motor vehicle collision resulting in the arrest of the driver on Mayfield Road.

“On Sunday, November 7, 2021 at approximately 5:14 a.m., officers were dispatched to a head-on collision on Mayfield Road east of Innis Lake Road in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “One involved vehicle was transported to hospital with minor injuries. While investigating the collision, another driver was investigated for driving after having consumed alcohol and arrested at the scene.”

Cesar Flores, 33 years old, from North York, has been charged with:

Refusal to Comply with Demand for Approved Screening Device

Careless Driving

The accused is scheduled to appear in Orangeville Provincial Court in January 2022. The charges have not been proven.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the OPP Caledon Detachment at (905) 584-2241.

