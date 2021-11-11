OPP asking for cooperation of witnesses in ongoing investigation into Mayfield assault

November 11, 2021 · 0 Comments

By Rob Paul

On November 3, at 12:15 p.m., members of the OPP Caledon Detachment were dispatched to Mayfield Secondary School for the report of an assault.

Upon arriving officers located one victim who was transported to hospital with injuries.

“Just after lunch today, two students were attacked outside the school on our property by a group of unknown individuals with weapons,” stated Mayfield principal Jim Kardash in a letter to parents on November 3.

Following further investigation two more injured people were identified and a vehicle of interest was located in Brampton. All injured people are under the age of 18 years old and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, however it is being challenged by a lack of cooperation of witnesses and those directly involved in the incident.

Caledon OPP is appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, has video footage of the incident or who may have information about what led to the incident, to please call the Caledon OPP Detachment at (905) 584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

Readers Comments (0)