STOLEN VEHICLES RECOVERED

Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment and Community Street Crime Unit, with the assistance Street Crime Units from Nottawasaga, Dufferin, Bracebridge, Huntsville, Orillia and Southern Georgian Bay, executed a search warrant at a residence in the Town of Caledon resulting in the recovery of two stolen vehicles.

“On October 25, 2021 Lexus SUV was stolen from a residence in Mississauga,” say Police. “Through the course of the investigation information was obtained leading to a search warrant being served at a residence on Centreville Creek Road. Officers located the reported stolen vehicle as well as an additional stolen vehicle.

“No arrests were made at the time and the investigation is continuing.”

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Caledon OPP Detachment at (905) 584-2241 or toll free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at: 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

LOADED FIREARM SEIZED

Members of the Caledon OPP Detachment Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) conducted a drug investigation resulting in several charges.

“In October 2021, Caledon CSCU entered into an investigation involving the trafficking of narcotics from an address on Temperance Street in Bolton,” say Police. “On October 28, 2021, Caledon CSCU, along with the assistance of the Central Region Emergency Response Team (ERT), Dufferin, Nottawasaga, Collingwood / Huronia West CSCUs and Toronto Police Service Emergency Task Force search warrants were simultaneously served at addresses in Toronto and Caledon.

“Officers seized a quantity of cocaine, Canadian currency, and a loaded 9mm handgun.”

Jumarli Singh, 21, from Toronto, has been charged with the following offences:

Careless storage of a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking-cocaine

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

Trafficking in schedule I substance-cocaine x 4

Possession of a loaded prohibited firearm

Fail to comply with recognizance

The accused was held for a bail hearing.

The charges have not been proven.

IMPAIRED DRIVERS

Officers from the OPP’s Caledon Detachment made several impaired driving arrests over the past weekend in the Town of Caledon.

“On October 29, 2021 at approximately 10:50 pm, officers responded to and intercepted a vehicle that was called in by other motorists as driving erratically on Highway 10 northbound near Old School Road. The driver of the vehicle was arrested by officers at the scene for impaired driving.”

Kate James, 46, from Barrie was charged with the offenses of:

Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Drive with over 80mgs of Alcohol in Body

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

The charges have not been proven.

“On October 30, 2021 at approximately 12:10 am, officers responded to a two vehicle collision at the intersection of Kennedy Road and Dougall Avenue,” say Police. “One driver failed a roadside screening test at the scene and was arrested.”

Bafour Asare, 64, from Toronto was charged with the offence of:

Drive with Over 80mgs of Alcohol in Body

The charge has not been proven.

“On October 30, 2021, at approximately 10:20 pm, an officer stopped a motor vehicle for speeding on Highway 10 near Highpoint Side Road. The driver failed a roadside screening test at the scene and was arrested.”

Ian Tomby, 41, from Dundalk was charged with the offences of:

Drive with Over 80mgs of Alcohol

Novice Driver – Blood Alcohol Concentration Above Zero

Speeding

The charges have not been proven.

“On October 31, 2021 at approximately 3:50 am, officers responded to a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 10 and Highpoint Side Road,” say Police. “One driver at the scene showed indications of having consumed alcohol. The driver refused to provide a sample for a roadside screening test.”

Roger Nelson, 41, from Shelburne was charged with the offence of:

Refuse Demand

The charge has not been proven.

Each driver immediately had their drivers’ licenses suspended for 90 days and their vehicles impounded for seven days.

Motorists can contact the OPP and report possible impaired drivers by calling *OPP (*677) or 911.

DON’T LEAVE VEHICLE UNATTENDED: OPP

Officers from the Caledon OPP responded to the report of a stolen vehicle that occurred on Bramalea Road in the Town of Caledon.

“On October 26, 2021 at approximately 5:30 a.m., a resident started their vehicle to warm it up, leaving it in the driveway unattended,” say Police. “When the resident went to leave for work a short time later they found their vehicle was gone.

“With cooler weather coming, many Caledon residents will be tempted to start their cars in the morning to warm them up. Caledon OPP is urging residents not to leave their vehicles running and unattended. If you feel the need to warm your vehicle up, consider installing a keyless remote starter for your vehicle to help deter its theft.

“Caledon OPP reminds local residents that theft is a crime of opportunity. Thieves often look for unattended or unsecured property to steal. Always secure your vehicle by removing car keys, locking all doors and windows, removing all valuables from plain view, and never leaving your car running and unattended.”

If you have any information in relation to this incident, contact Caledon OPP detachment at (905) 584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

