Reverence, Remembrance and Reconciliation

November 4, 2021 · 0 Comments

by ALLAN THOMPSON

This past Sunday, at the Cenotaph in Caledon East, the first Remembrance Day Service in the Town of Caledon was held.

Every year brings up so many emotions for me, from sadness to admiration to a feeling of deep respect and immeasurable gratitude. After the service I was honoured to be invited to join representatives of the Royal Canadian Legion for a quieter and more contemplative wreath laying at the cenotaph in Mono Mills. Other services in Caledon include:

ALTON

Sunday November 7, 2021 at 10:15 a.m. promptly

Alton Legion Hall, 1267 Queen St

BOLTON

Sunday November 7, 2021 at 12:30 p.m.

Bolton Cenotaph – Centennial Drive – Laurel Hill Cemetery

CALEDON EAST

Staff Service, public is welcome

Thursday November 11, 2021 10:50 a.m.

Caledon East Cenotaph (located at Town Hall)

6311 Old Church Road

Our Country continues to move forward towards reconciliation with our Indigenous Community in the face of the tragic and horrific discoveries of unmarked children’s graves at the site of former residential schools.

I believe local governments can and should play a big role in reconciliation. I’m proud that, in Caledon, we have taken steps to creating a meaningful and lasting relationship with the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nations.

On October 20, we held our first Council to Council meeting them. We reaffirmed our Wampum Belt commitment to communicate, consult and partner with them. For more information about this story go to: caledonmayor.ca.

