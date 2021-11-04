Letters

Tribute from War Amps CHAMP

November 4, 2021   ·   0 Comments

OUR READERS WRITE

As we approach Remembrance Day, I’d like to pay tribute to the veteran members of The War Amps.

The War Amps was started by amputee veterans returning from the First World War to help each other adapt to their new reality as amputees. They then welcomed amputee veterans following the Second World War, sharing all that they had learned. 

These founding members then established the Key Tag Service, which is still going strong today, to fund the Association’s many vital programs including The War Amps Child Amputee (CHAMP) Program.

I was born a partial left-hand amputee and grew up in CHAMP which provided me with financial assistance for prosthetic devices and offered emotional support. These veterans have left a lasting impact on generations of amputees as they taught us that we should be proud of our amputation and to know that it will not stop us from achieving our goals. 

Every day, but particularly on Remembrance Day, Canadian amputees like me honour these veterans who not only served their country but returned home to make life better for all amputees. 

Graham Spero

Graduate Member

War Amps Child Amputee (CHAMP) Program



         

