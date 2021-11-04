Burgers support Caledon Community Services

Tuesday, November 9, is the official re-opening of Bolton’s 12612 Highway McDonald’s restaurant.

To celebrate the occasion, Operations Manager Marcelle Wisdom is giving back to the Bolton/Caledon communities by supporting Caledon Community Services (CCS), an organization that provides community and food assistance to hundreds of local families in need.

CCS and Marcelle share similar values surrounding community improvement, change-making and family values, making CCS the ideal organization to support.

For every Big Mac sold between November 9 to 23, $1 will be donated to the CCS to raise $3,000.

