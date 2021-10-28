ARREST MADE FOLLOWING SHOOTING

October 28, 2021

The Caledon Major Crime Unit has made an arrest in relation to a shooting that occurred in the Town of Caledon on October 2, 2021, leaving one person injured.

“On Saturday, October 2, 2021, at approximately 7:35 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting at a residence located in the area of Bramalea Road and King Street in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a trauma center with non-life-threatening injuries.”

As a result of the police investigation, Gurpreet Singh, 24, of Caledon was arrested on October 25, 2021, and charged with:

Careless Use of a Firearm

Aggravated Assault

Mischief Under $5000

Break and Enter

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

The accused was held for a bail hearing and is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on October 26, 2021.

The charges have not been proven.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Caledon OPP at (905) 584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestroppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

ATV DRIVER HOSPITALIZED

Officers from the OPP Caledon Detachment, as well as members of the CN Railway Police, responded to an ATV collision on railway tracks in the Town of Caledon.

“On Sunday, October 24, 2021, at approximately 7:30 officers responded to an ATV collision on the railroad tracks west of Humber Station Road, north of King Street,” say Police. “At this time a male rider was located following a rollover collision. The driver was transported to hospital for assessment.

“Members of the CN Police will be conducting the collision investigation.

“Caledon residents are reminded that being on or near railway tracks without permission is illegal, even if no signs are posted. Trespassing is considered a crime and can result in charges and fines.”

Some facts to consider for those thinking of using railway tracks for leisure activities:

Trains don’t travel at fixed times, and schedules for passenger trains often change. Always expect a train at each highway-rail intersection at any time.

All train tracks are private property. Never walk on tracks; it’s illegal trespass and highly dangerous. It takes the average freight train traveling at 90kmh more than 2 kilometres – the length of 18 football fields – to stop. Trains cannot stop quickly enough or swerve to avoid a collision.

A train can extend three feet or more beyond the steel rail, putting the safety zone for pedestrians well beyond the three foot mark. If there are rails on the railroad ties, always assume the track is in use, even if there are weeds or the track looks unused.

Today’s trains are quieter than ever, producing no telltale “clackety-clack.” Any approaching train is always closer, moving faster, than you think.

Stay alert around railroad tracks. Refrain from texting, headphones or other distractions that would prevent you from hearing an approaching train; never mix rails and recreation.

Further resources for rail safety can be found by visiting: OperationLifesaver.ca, LookListenLive.ca, STOPTrackTragedies.ca

HIT AND RUN DRIVER

Members of the Caledon OPP Detachment are investigating a personal injury collision that occurred on St. Andrews Road in the Town of Caledon.

“On October 21, 2021 at approximately 7:00pm a pedestrian was walking with a dog on St. Andrews Road north of Charleston Side Road,” say Police. “At this time the pedestrian was struck by a northbound vehicle. The pedestrian was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The dog sustained critical injuries.

“The vehicle involved in the collision did not stop at the scene. The vehicle is described as a silver or light grey sedan. There would be damage to the front end of the vehicle.”

Caledon OPP is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the driver and vehicle involved in this collision.

Anyone who may have been travelling in the area, and who may have dash-cam footage of the area is asked to contact the Caledon OPP Detachment at (905) 584-2241 or toll free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers

at: 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

ARRESTS IN ALLEGED THEFT

Members of the Caledon OPP Detachment Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) initiated an investigation into a series of thefts in the Caledon East area resulting in subject identification and charges.

“In early October 2021 Caledon CSCU began investigating several smash and grab style break and enters that had occurred in Caledon East,” say Police. “During the course of the investigation, a suspect was identified with the assistance of video footage.

“On Wednesday, October 20, 2021 members of the Caledon CSCU located the suspect and were able to make an arrest without incident. At the time of the arrest a stolen vehicle was recovered. A second suspect was also arrested at the scene.”

As a result of the investigation, Christopher Hann, 38, from Orangeville, has been charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000 x 2

Drive while Prohibited

Carly Sullivan, 34, from Orangeville has been charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Both accused persons are scheduled to appear in Orangeville Provincial Court in December.

The charges have not been proven.

INFO SOUGHT ON PALGRAVE THEFTS

Members of the Caledon OPP Detachment are investigating the theft of property from vehicles in the Town of Caledon.

“On September 18, 2021, at approximately 6 am, two suspects attended the Leisure Time Trailer Park in Palgrave,” say Police. “The sus

-pects gained entry by lifting the gate and proceeded to enter a vehicle removing several items. Caledon OPP is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects in this theft. The suspects arrived in a white sedan with noticeable damage to the bottom of the driver’s side.”

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Caledon OPP Detachment at (905) 584-2241 or toll free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at: 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

CATALYTIC CONVERTER

THEFT ARRESTS

Members of the Caledon OPP Detachment Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) have made several arrested after investigating the theft of catalytic converters in Caledon.

“In June of 2021, the Caledon OPP CSCU initiated an investigation involving the removal and theft of catalytic converters from vehicles in Bolton,” say Police. “Following a lengthy and in-depth investigation lasting several months, and the creation of a joint investigation with the Niagara Regional Police Service, several suspects were identified. As a result of the investigation three suspects were arrested and charged pertaining to the incidents in Caledon.”

Tomaso Montelone, 21, from Richmond Hill has been charged with:

Theft Over $5000

Break and Enter

Mischief Over $5000 x 2

Fail to Comply with Probation x 2

Fail to Comply with Undertaking x 2

Drive while Prohibited

Raphel Banon, 20, from Thornhill has been charged with:

Break and Enter

Mischief Over $5000 x 2

Theft Over $5000

A 17-year-old, from Vaughan, has been charged with:

Break and Enter

Mischief Over $5000 x 2

Theft Over $5000

All accused persons are scheduled to appear in Orangeville Provincial Court in December.

The charges have not been proven.

DRIVER ARRESTED AFTER ALLEGEDLY FLEEING

SPOT-CHECK

On Thursday, October 21, 2021 at approximately 1 a.m., Officers from the OPP Caledon Detachment were conducting a RIDE checkpoint at Highway 410 and Valleywood Boulevard in the Town of Caledon.

“At this time a vehicle approached the checkpoint but did not stop, striking a police vehicle before fleeing,” say Police. “Officers were able to locate the vehicle on Kennedy Road near Bonnieglen Farm Boulevard where the vehicle lost control. The driver then fled on foot before being apprehended a short distance away by officers.

“Following the arrest of the driver, it was learned that the driver had an outstanding warrant issued by Toronto Police.”

Caleb Odulate Stewart, 22, from Toronto has been charged with the offences of:

Flight From Police

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Class G1 Driver – Drive at Unlawful Hour

Novice Driver – Blood Alcohol Concentration Above Zero

Odulate Stewart is scheduled to appear in Orangeville Provincial Court on the January 6, 2022.

The charges have not been proven.

