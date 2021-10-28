Letters

MP’s column was “partisan rant”

October 28, 2021   ·   0 Comments

MP Kyle Seeback’s opinion piece, “It’s time to return to work, Justin Trudeau’’, Thursday, October 21, 2021, was more like a partisan rant than a parliamentarian’s “Report from Ottawa” as the column is titled.

First, it’s Prime Minister Trudeau to you, Mr. Seeback.

Secondly, it’s a rich position coming from the Conservative Party of Canada, masters of prorogation, complaining about holdups in getting politicians back to work for Canadians.

While most Canadians can agree that the $600 million spent on this unnecessary election could have been better spent on providing clean drinking water to our First Nations and fulfilling all of the recommendations in the Truth and Reconciliation Report, one fact is clear: The Liberals won, increasing their seat count by 2, and the Conservatives lost, losing two seats.

Seeback’s claim that a CPC government would have returned to work much sooner is pure speculation.

You are our MP, Mr. Seeback.

Give us some meat and potatoes instead of blowing smoke in the wind.

Skid Crease

Caledon 



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

York United draw Atletico Ottawa, winless in last five games

By Robert Belardi  A late 80-minute header from Chrisnovic N’Sa secured the point as York United keep their playoff hopes alive following a 1-1 draw ...

Council marks “historic” meeting with Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation

By Rob Paul Last week, Caledon Council made history by holding the first ever joint session of council with the Mississauga of the Credit First ...

Bolton “House of Horrors” aims to raise money for SickKids

By Rob Paul Halloween is a special time of year where kids can dress as some of their favourite characters while getting to eat bottomless ...