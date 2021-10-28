MP’s column was “partisan rant”

MP Kyle Seeback’s opinion piece, “It’s time to return to work, Justin Trudeau’’, Thursday, October 21, 2021, was more like a partisan rant than a parliamentarian’s “Report from Ottawa” as the column is titled.

First, it’s Prime Minister Trudeau to you, Mr. Seeback.

Secondly, it’s a rich position coming from the Conservative Party of Canada, masters of prorogation, complaining about holdups in getting politicians back to work for Canadians.

While most Canadians can agree that the $600 million spent on this unnecessary election could have been better spent on providing clean drinking water to our First Nations and fulfilling all of the recommendations in the Truth and Reconciliation Report, one fact is clear: The Liberals won, increasing their seat count by 2, and the Conservatives lost, losing two seats.

Seeback’s claim that a CPC government would have returned to work much sooner is pure speculation.

You are our MP, Mr. Seeback.

Give us some meat and potatoes instead of blowing smoke in the wind.

Skid Crease

Caledon

