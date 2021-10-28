Stop big sprawl, says Le Forestier

In Peel Region we are in danger of losing 19,000 acres of farmland.

Our greenbelt lands, prime farmland, nature and watersheds are at risk of being swallowed up due to inappropriate development, lazy, archaic zoning bylaws and short-sighted planning.

The land around Campbell’s Cross Creek and other upper tributaries of the West Humber River, which provide some of the last remaining habitat for the endangered redside dace should not be the collateral damage of lining the pockets of overprivileged developers lining up to support Doug Ford’s campaign trail.

In Durham Region, more than 20,000 acres of land is threatened. In Halton over 10,000 acres of land are in developers’ cross hairs. In Hamilton, more than 3,000 acres of farmland are at risk despite massive public organization and advocacy. In York, more than 5,000 acres are at risk.

These plans are largely sprawling subdivisions that will not address the housing emergency, the homelessness emergency or the climate emergency.

What are our elected councils actually doing to represent the Public interest?

The GTAW Highway 413 is another part of this big sprawl.

Residents of all areas need to speak up. The world is in crisis. We need councillors to promote and support vibrant livable and climate friendly communities with local action and local decisions.

Please let your councillors know you do not support the Big Sprawl. And if they do? Vote them out.

Jenni Le Forestier

Caledon

