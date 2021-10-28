Myriad Little Things

October 28, 2021 · 0 Comments

by SHERALYN ROMAN

As is often the case my mind is a jumble of thoughts and feelings, so much so that it can be hard to focus on just one topic to discuss.

As October comes to an end, a month that is often beautiful and one where, for many families, there is a focus on being thankful, it seemed appropriate to just let my mind wander and to comment on myriad little things. Perhaps some will resonate with you – whether in a positive or negative way I’m sure you’ll let me know!

I’ll start with a positive.

The month of October saw the first day in many long months where not a single death was attributed to COVID. I’m thankful that at least one day resulted in ZERO deaths. It’s a start and there is a long road ahead of us, but it’s a positive sign of things to come. I hope. I’m also thankful for the opportunity to celebrate Thanksgiving, as I hope many of you also were. These have been difficult times for so many, and perhaps because I am one, particularly so for small business owners who have been hit hard and who (other than through hard work, determination and in some cases sheer luck) have had very little to fall back on in terms of income supports. As much as programs existed to supplement income, like all support programs, they met the standard of the bare minimum needed to survive. Similar to marginalized workers everywhere, there are no paid sick days for self-employed small business owners so if you still have a roof over your head and food on the table it was a reason to be grateful.

Speaking of small business owners, across the province and here in Caledon we just wrapped up “celebrating” Small Business Week.

Part of my celebration plans included the Mayor’s “Virtual” Business Breakfast. Coffee in hand and computer at the ready I logged in only to hear many chattering voices in the background? It turns out the celebration of small business week was small indeed, with just 120 or so invited guests listening live and in person to hear our Premier speak. Yes, Doug Ford was in Town as was Minister Sylvia Jones and various others. I understand pandemic protocols and keeping in person events small, but it was just a tad disappointing to know the celebration of small business week had so few small business owners in attendance.

While on the topic of the Premier, I can’t help but note, once again, his short-sighted vision of the future. Someone once asked me if the Premier can do “anything right in my opinion” and I’d like to clarify that I’m sure he has. Possibly. I can’t think of anything right now, but I know he has a tough job and difficult decisions to make, so there must have been one or two that seemed appropriate.

His most recent pronouncement that vaccine passports will come to an end as early as January 17, 2022 however was not one of them. All this has done is provided a “light at the end of the tunnel” for those who refuse to be vaccinated. Now they simply have to wait two and a half more months and regardless of vaccine status they’ll be free to walk amongst us. I wonder if the media will be reporting on any recent decline in vaccine uptake?

I was pleased to learn of the recent joint Council meeting between our Caledon council members and the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation. An important step in the right direction, the meeting featured a smudging ceremony and important discussions and reflections on topics such as Truth and Reconciliation. It also addressed climate change with the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation Council members calling on the Town to “hold its developers to higher standards and hold them accountable for any damage they do to the environment.”

Explaining that Indigenous persons don’t view land and water as resources but rather, humanize them, they expressed hope that they are “not compromised through future development.” Let’s hope that the recent MZO approving development of a 2.2 million square foot facility near Dixie and Old School Rd. doesn’t compromise the land that we traditionally honour and acknowledge at the start of every town meeting.

On a happier note, with COVID numbers down, we are also finally seeing a return to some sense of normalcy with programs and services starting to ramp up for our seniors, at recreation centres and our libraries. It’s time, or at least until January 17 of next year anyway, to get back out there and start enjoying all that the Town has to offer. Which brings me to my last rumination of the day. The Town of Caledon is a beautiful place to be in the fall. Each of our villages and hamlets has something beautiful to offer this time of year, not the least of which is the abundance of fall colour photo ops. Nature in abundance is one of our hallmarks. I only hope the proposed highway to nowhere won’t pave over or otherwise impede the view.

Oh and Happy Halloween! It’s the little things…

