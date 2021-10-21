Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination will be required to visit patients at HHCC later this fall

Headwaters takes its responsibility to provide the safest possible environment for patients and staff very seriously. To ensure hospitals are as safe as possible for patients, staff and visitors, hospitals in the Central Region are implementing mandatory vaccination policies for visitors.

All hospitals recognize the importance visitors have on the well-being of patients receiving care and their families.

Later this fall, all visitors will be required to be fully vaccinated (two doses plus 14 days since the last dose) in order to see loved ones in the hospital. There will be exceptions for visitors of specific patient populations and those with documented medical exemptions.

For details, please visit headwatershealth.ca.

Headwaters will not be accepting proof of negative PCR or rapid antigen tests, as staff resources need to be focused on patient care.

“We know that vaccines are effective in reducing the spread of COVID-19 and reducing the likelihood of hospitalization if it is contracted, so we urge everyone eligible to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

