Peel expanding COVID-19 vaccine system in effort to reach 90 per cent two-dose coverage

October 21, 2021 · 0 Comments

By Rob Paul

With expanding vaccine eligibility, Peel is growing its vaccine system to deliver at least 200,000 doses to residents every month by this December.

The priority continues to be on reaching the provincially-defined target of 90 per cent two-dose coverage by supporting those who need first and second doses.

Peel’s expansion plan also includes offering vaccine for children aged 5-11 as early as the beginning of November, pending approval and supply from provincial and federal partners.

Booster and third doses continue to be offered by referral, in line with provincial direction.

Through the fall and into winter, residents will have plenty of locations to get the vaccination they need. Vaccinations will be delivered through large public health clinics (in Caledon, Brampton, and Mississauga), mobile clinics, community clinics, pharmacies, and in-home vaccinations for those in long term care or retirement homes.

“Peel’s vaccination approach, which delivers vaccines across multiple channels and includes clinics co-designed with community partners, makes vaccine available in hundreds of locations across the community,” said Dr. Lawrence Loh, Peel’s Medical Officer of Health. “Expanding our clinic network to deliver at least 200,000 doses every month, and more if needed, will help ensure increased protection for residents and the community and that Peel is prepared for any expanded eligibility on pediatric and booster doses. Vaccination remains our surest and fastest way to protect our community and exit the acute phase of the pandemic.”

The Region of Peel will also begin requiring all participants 12 years and older entering sports or recreational facilities in Peel to provide proof of vaccination or a valid medical exemption, along with identification. This will apply to youth and all coaches, instructors, caregivers, volunteers, and game officials as of November 1.

With proof of vaccination being required to enter certain indoors settings—including restaurants and bars; sports and fitness facilities; and concerts and sporting events—as of September 22, the Provincial government has launched the standardized QR code system that will streamline the process, a copy or downloaded receipt will also continue to be accepted with ID.

The proof of vaccination order from the Region for youth participants in recreational activities comes as Peel saw an increase in its weekly total of new COVID cases this past week.

There were 449 new cases to bring the Regional total to 117,644 and one additional death to bring the toll to 1,021.

In Caledon, the new case count has also increased from the previous week with 31 new cases bringing the Town total to 4,890—there were no new deaths with the number holding steady at 22.

Peel is continuing to see a slow rise in vaccine coverage with 2,482,580 total doses administered and 16,714 in the last seven-day cycle (October 11 to 17). In total, 1,169,149 residents have completed the vaccination process (two doses) while 1,308,202 have at least one-dose and 5,229 have three doses.

The Region now has 71.9 per cent of all residents fully vaccinated with 76.6 per cent with at least one dose. Loh has stated he is ready to deploy a vaccine plan for those under 12 who are not yet eligible once a vaccine is approved.

Of all residents approved for vaccination (12+), 82.5 per cent have both doses and 87.9 per cent have at least one dose. For those 18 and older, 82.9 per cent have completed the vaccination process and 88 per cent have at least one dose.

To book a vaccine in the Region of Peel, visit www.peelregion.ca/coronavirus/vaccine/book-appointment/.

To download or print a copy of your proof of vaccination, visit covid-19.ontario.ca/covid-19-vaccine-booking-support#proof-of-vaccination.

To learn more about the official QR code system Ontario has implemented and to access yours, visit covid-19.ontario.ca/get-proof.

Readers Comments (0)