Caledon Soccer Club receives $49,000 from Ontario Trillium Foundation

October 14, 2021

By Robert Belardi

Caledon Soccer Club received $49,000 from the Ontario Trillium Foundation in a grant the organization applied for this year.

“The club was really diligent in trying to take advantage of anything that was available to the club because of the lost revenue that we’ve had over the last year and a half, two years,” said technical director and head coach Terry Madison.

“The Trillium one for $49,000 was one we applied for that you basically have to put down why you need it and how it’s going to be used. They’re very closely monitored. So, we had to list where the money would go to and the money has been allocated to the technical program and also as part of that, to purchase another VEO camera.”

The camera is used to record the games for 15, 16 and 17-year-old teams for coaching analysis and highlight videos for the recruiting process at universities.

With a second camera, Caledon Soccer Club can now stream games online for parents and grandparents that might not have been able to attend games.

On the technical side of this grant, Madison says some of this money helps cover some salaries and other club expenses. It will also help to cover the new grassroots technical manager position that will be on a part-time basis.

In the past, Caledon Soccer Club has received other funding but nothing like the trillium grant. He said in six months’ time, the club will be applying for another grant that will be going towards infrastructure.

“Some of the ideas we have is maybe changerooms at the facility. Some improvements to some areas of the field, some fencing to protect us from losing soccer balls as we do. It’s all being looked at now; it’s just in preliminary stages.”

As of right now, Madison confirmed teams have registered for indoor leagues this winter. Caledon Soccer Club has booked all of the necessary indoor spaces for teams to train. Everything looks like it is moving into the right direction to have a winter season this year.

Heading into 2022, Caledon Soccer Club is planning a rebranding that will include a name change.

The club is also pursuing its National Youth License which is the first step in achieving the Ontario Player Development League license (OPDL).

