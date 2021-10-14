Toronto TPC Osprey Valley is getting a whole new look

By Robert Belardi

Aesthetics are always eye-candy, especially when we’re talking about a golf course.

There isn’t anything more pleasing to see than the iridescent glow of bright sunlight shining right off a freshly cut fairway. There’s also the bright and dark mixture of colours from the trees and the exquisite views of the course right from the clubhouse.

With all that golf has to offer in its beauty, it was time for Toronto TPC Osprey Valley to begin its new vision and, on October 7, the club officially announced it.

Osprey Valley held the ground-breaking ceremony as the club launched a new project to construct two new clubhouses and on-site accommodations.

“This is a transformational moment in Osprey Valley’s history and part of a long-standing vision our family has had for the property for more than 30 years,” President Chris Humeniuk said in a statement.

“We have always envisioned Osprey Valley as a destination for more than just great golf and we look forward to the exciting new era ahead.”

The club turned to Hicks Design Studio to spearhead the construction as the whole new look is intended to increase capacity for events in the future and hopes to bring the best out of what the club offers.

The architectural company caters to “residential homes and clubhouses with over 60 golf clubhouses across Canada in its portfolio.”

As one of Canada’s top landing spots for golf, the club will look to uphold that reputation with this project.

The construction project will head right through the winter and into all of next year.

The club has given assurances this project will not impact the golf season for players.

