Donate items at the Caledon Community Recycling Centre

In partnership with The Salvation Army Thrift Store, residents can now donate reusable items in good condition at Peel Region’s Caledon Community Recycling Centre.

When you generously donate gently-used items, the Salvation Army can provide these and other donated items for free to individuals and families in need.

Acceptable items:

accessories

antiques and collectibles

clothing

electronics

housewares

media and books

textiles

toys

Furniture is currently not accepted in order to maintain safety measures on-site.

Not all items are acceptable.

The Caledon Community Recycling Centre and Salvation Army welcome most donations, but there are some items that are not acceptable due to sanitary and health and safety concerns.

Items that are oversized, in poor condition, or missing parts may not be accepted for reuse. A disposal fee may apply to these items.

