Mayor’s statement on National Day for Truth & Reconciliation: September 30, 2021

Here in the Town of Caledon, we are marking the very first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in a number of ways.

At our Town Council meeting on Tuesday, September 27, Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation Chief Stacey Laforme shared some thoughtful words with us.

Today at 9 a.m. we raise the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation flag at Town Hall.

And from tonight through to Friday, Town Hall will be lit up with orange lights!

This will serve as a symbol to our residents and communities that we recognize the histories of our Indigenous people here in Canada and we are committed as municipal partners to working towards reconciliation.

I am proud that we are building a strong relationship with Chief Laforme and the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nations.

It started in 2018 when I was honoured to present the Chief with a Wampum Belt as our promise to work together and be stewards of the land together.

On October 20, 2021, we are hosting a Council to Council meeting with Mississaugas of the Credit and it will be live-streamed on caledon.ca/agenda.

The meeting will feature a smudge ceremony, storytelling and a further commitment to collaboration and consultation.

On a personal note, I just completed a course on Indigenous Cultural Competency, and I have to say that I learned so much and feel richer for having that knowledge.

I believe that if every Canadian took time to better understand our history through the lens of our indigenous people, we would move closer to true reconciliation in this country.

