Resident charged after bylaw officer “threatened”

September 30, 2021

Officers from the Caledon OPP have charged a resident of Caledon following an altercation involving a Town of Caledon by-law officer.

“On September 16, 2021, at approximately 5:30 p.m., officers responded to an incident that occurred on Bonnieglen Farm Boulevard,” say Police. “Information was received that a Town of Caledon by-law officer had been followed in his patrol vehicle by the driver of a vehicle he had just issued a parking ticket to. The male driver was driving in an aggressive and dangerous manner, and eventually forced the by-law vehicle to come to a stop, at which point the male exited his vehicle and proceeded to threaten the officer.”

As a result of the police investigation, Harmanpreet Chima, 21, of Caledon, has been charged with:

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Uttering threats

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on December 2, 2021 to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

In the Town of Caledon, traffic and parking is regulated to keep our community and roads safe. Confronting, threatening and assaulting by-law officers is unacceptable and illegal. If you get a parking or traffic ticket, you can learn about your options by visiting Provincial Offences Court at www.caledon.ca/en/government/poa.aspx.

DRUG-IMPAIRED CHARGES

Members from the Caledon OPP have arrested a driver following a single motor vehicle collision in the Town of Caledon.

“On Sunday, September 26, 2021 at approximately 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a single vehicle collision in the area of McLaughlin Road and King Street,” say Police. “Information was received from witnesses that a grey sedan had crashed into a ditch and that the driver was believed to be impaired. It was also reported that shortly after the crash, the driver had left the scene.

“Police attended and the involved driver was located at an address nearby. As a result of the investigation, Robert Baranyi, 41, of North York, has been charged with the offence of Impaired Operation by Drug.”

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on December 9, 2021 to answer to the charge.

The charge has not been proven.

The driver received a 90-day driver’s license suspension and a seven-day vehicle impound.

STOLEN PROPERTY, DRUG CHARGES

Officers from the Caledon OPP have charged an individual with property and drug-related offences following an investigation in the Town of Caledon.

“On Sunday, September 26, 2021, at approximately 4:55 p.m., an officer was on general patrol in the area of Innis Lake Road and Patterson Side Road, when the officer located a vehicle parked on the side of the road,” say Police. “Further police investigation revealed that the plates affixed the vehicle were on file as stolen.

“When the officer approached the vehicle, the driver attempted to flee, however, he was unsuccessful and was arrested after a short foot pursuit. As a result of the investigation, a quantity of illicit drugs and stolen property was discovered in the vehicle.”

The driver, Jobanjit Singh, 24, of Brampton, stands charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

Possession of schedule I substance – meth

Operate a motor vehicle without insurance

Colour coating obscuring interior

Driving while under suspension

The driver is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on December 6, 2021 to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

TAXI SCAM

The Caledon OPP is investigating three separate incidents involving a taxi scam in the Town of Caledon.

“On September 10, 2021, officers responded to three incidents that occurred in the area of Highway 50 and Industrial Road in Bolton,” say Police. “In all three instances, victims were approached by a young male ‘taxi passenger’ who requested their assistance. In each case the male told the victims that the taxi he had taken would not accept cash as payment for the fare. The ‘taxi passenger’ then asked the victim to pay the fare on his behalf using their debit card, promising to then reimburse the victim in cash. The victims agreed to assist the male and used their debit cards to pay the fare.

“During the transaction the ‘taxi driver’ then switched the victim’s debit card with a stolen card. After the transaction the ‘taxi passenger’ gave the victim a quantity of cash for the fare and he and the ‘taxi driver’ left the scene.

“The victim did not realize their debit card had been stolen and replaced by a fake card until later. All three victims reported money being withdrawn from their account ranging from $1.000 to $3.000.”

The suspect vehicle is described as a black Toyota with a “Taxi” sign on top.

The “taxi passenger” is described as a male, approximately 18-25 years old.

Actions you can take to protect yourself:

Never hand your card over. If you do, make sure that the card returned to you is yours

If you’re asked to insert or tap your card, beware of fake wireless pointofsale terminals or those not connected to the internet. If something seems strange, don’t go through with the transaction

If you think you may be a victim of debit card fraud, contact your bank immediately and they will take the appropriate steps to protect you. For example, they may block your card to prevent losses, ask you to change your PIN or cancel your card and issue you a new one

Consider setting daily withdrawal limits

Check your transactions regularly

For more information regarding current scams and more tips on how to protect yourself from fraud, please visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/index-eng.htm.

If you or someone you know suspect they have been a victim of fraud, contact your local police service and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre by phone at 1-888-495-8501 or online at www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/report-signalez-eng.htm.

CROSSING GUARD NEARLY HIT IN SOUTHFIELDS: POLICE

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a local resident following an incident involving a crossing guard on the first day of the school year.

“On September 9, 2021, at approximately 3:10 p.m., officers responded to an incident in the area of Learmont Ave and Larson Peak Road, where a crossing guard was nearly hit by a motorist while actively assisting pedestrians in crossing the roadway,” say Police.

“As a result of the investigation, Christopher Brodeur, 50, of Caledon, has been charged with Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle. The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on December 9, 2021, to answer to the charge.”

The charge has not been proven.

“Caledon OPP would like to thank the concerned community members who have assisted the police with this investigation. Also, to remind the public that drivers – including cyclists – must stop and yield the whole roadway at pedestrian crossovers, school crossings and other locations where there is a crossing guard. Only when pedestrians and school crossing guards have crossed and are safely on the sidewalk can drivers and cyclists proceed.”

IN AN EMERGENCY,

EVERY SECOND COUNTS

There have been several recent incidents of Emergency Call Fraud (also known as “swatting”) in the Town of Caledon over the last month, say the OPP.

“This alarming trend not only impacts the operations of the emergency services, but also the overall well-being of the neighbourhoods and families affected,” they say. “In the recent incidents, 9-1-1 calls were made to report false emergencies, which required police and other emergency resources to attend. In each of these cases after police and other emergency resources attended, it was determined that the information provided by the caller was false and no actual emergency existed.

“Caledon OPP would like to make the public aware of the serious consequences of Emergency Call fraud. Once a false emergency call is placed to 9-1-1, resources that respond to a false emergency situation are no longer available to respond to an actual emergency.

“Placing a false call to report an emergency is a criminal offence under the Criminal Code of Canada. Anyone with information regarding these recent incidents in Caledon is asked to contact the Caledon OPP Major Crime Unit at 905-584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.”

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2000 upon an arrest.

“9-1-1 is for police, fire or medical emergencies when someone’s health, safety or property is in jeopardy, or a crime is in progress. If the matter is not an emergency, the OPP can be reached at 1-888-310-1122.”

